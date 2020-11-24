The Selling Sunset star shared heart-filled Instagram Stories of her former dance partner behind-the-scenes of the competition Monday

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko Reunite at DWTS Finale: 'Happy to Have My Partner Back'

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko are back in the ballroom!

The pair, who were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars earlier this month, reunited to watch the season finale of the ABC dance competition on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Savchenko, 37, shared a selfie with the Selling Sunset star, 39, on his Instagram, writing in the caption: "Happy to have my partner back in the ballroom with me one last time! I’m grateful for your friendship Chrishell. #TeamSellingIt @dancingabc."

Stause also posted snaps from the audience on her Instagram Stories. In a video adorned with a heart filter, Savchenko and Stause sit side-by-side as they prepare to watch DWTS judge Derek Hough perform.

"I'm so excited," Stause gushes.

"So excited. Guys, don't miss it!" Savhenko adds, before Stause tells him to show fans a view of the dance floor.

After Savchenko briefly pans the camera to show several mirror balls in the ballroom, Stause jokingly covers the lens and says, "Spoilers!"

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

The dance partners' closeness during their time on the show came into question earlier this month after Savchenko's now-estranged wife Elena Samodanova accused him of "ongoing infidelity" and claimed he recently was seeing another woman.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savchenko, who announced on Nov. 6 that he and his wife were separating after 14 years of marriage, said he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause also denied she shared anything aside from a friendship with Savchenko.

https://www.instagram.com/glebsavchenkoofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," the Selling Sunset star said in a post in her Instagram Stories at the time.

Alluding to her split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley last November, Stause added: "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

In October, Stause opened up about her friendship with Savchenko to PEOPLE.

"He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he's just ... he knows how to push me, but not in a way that's intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro. I just felt there's a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they're going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented," said Stause.

RELATED VIDEO: Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Says DWTS Has Been a 'Very Therapeutic' Experience

"I feel like I'm paired with the perfect person that I know I'm going to get the best I possibly could get with him, because we do have such a chemistry and a bond, and I feel like I really trust him," the reality star continued.

Stause added, "At this point, I just feel so close to him and I feel like he's somebody I'm going to be friends with for the rest of my life, for sure."