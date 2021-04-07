DWTS' Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Take Family Vacation with Daughters amid Ongoing Divorce

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are putting their children first amid their ongoing divorce battle.

Savchenko, 37, and Samodanova, 36, recently took their daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, on a family vacation. A source tells PEOPLE that the estranged pair "went for the sake of the girls for spring break."

Earlier this week, Savchenko posted multiple vacay photos on Instagram, including a shot where he and his eldest daughter posed with a camel. He also shared a video of himself posing by the ocean.

The getaway comes on the heels of comments Savchenko made about where he currently stands with Samodanova after their 2020 split. "We're trying to move on, we're friends, we're co-parenting together, we're on great terms," he told Entertainment Tonight last month.

The Dancing with the Stars pro additionally noted how the former couple have made co-parenting enjoyable for their children.

"We made it a lot of fun for the kids," Savchenko told the news outlet. "I said to Olivia, 'Whatever is happening, it's life, but you get to live in two different places. You're gonna have your own room, with like anime posters and LED lights, and we're gonna make it so fun. Then you can go back to your mom, and you'll have your own room, which is a little different. But it's fun.'"

Savchenko and Samodanova announced their split last November after 14 years of marriage. At the time, the Strictly Come Dancing alum wrote via Instagram that the exes "still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together" and that they'll "strive to continue to be the best parents."

The twosome agreed to split custody of their young girls, allowing for each party to have five days at a time with Olivia and Zlata. Savchenko and Samodanova faced several bumps before they reached that agreement, however.

Shortly after they announced their split, Samodanova accused Savchenko of engaging in "ongoing infidelity" throughout their marriage. "After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I've decided enough is enough," she told PEOPLE. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn't enough to keep our marriage strong."

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage," he told E! News at the time. "This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing."

Following their split, Savchenko began dating actress Cassie Scerbo, while Samodanova was spotted kissing DWTS alum Vlad Kvartin.