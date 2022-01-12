Gleb Savchenko Speaks Out About Ongoing Custody Battle with Ex-Wife: 'There Is Misinformation'

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are speaking out about their ongoing custody battle.

On Wednesday, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, and Samodanova addressed the details surrounding their legal situation in separate statements. (Last December, Samodanova requested full-time physical custody of their daughters — Olivia, 11, and Zlata, 4 — as well as additional child support from him, citing Savchenko's busy schedule as a reason for the change.)

"Unfortunately, there is misinformation being spread about me," Savchenko said in a statement. "While I was hopeful to keep our divorce amicable and private for the sake of my children, I feel I must now respond to set the record straight."

"To clarify, my DWTS tour schedule runs from January 3rd to March 27th, and I have one day off during each week," he continued. "Due to our 50/50 custody split, that means there are 5 weeks where I would have allocated time with my children. I will be flying home one day each week to be with my kids. Furthermore, I have no plans to teach in Mexico, and no plans to participate as a judge in DWTS Sweden. Those statements are categorically false."

In her response, Samodanova said: "I'm unsure why my ex-husband is deciding to speak on any of this and comment on our personal lives in such a public way. But I refuse to play a part in any of it. Protecting my children and their well-being has been my only concern. And I will continue to do so. I decided that their quality of life should not be put into jeopardy because of our decision to divorce. Nor should they suffer due to our schedules. As their mother, I am available to care for them and should while Gleb is on the road working. Bottom line. End of discussion."

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE last December, Samodanova, 37, asked the court to alter the former couple's parenting plan.

"[Savchenko] travels extensively as a professional dancer and is not available to exercise the current custody/visitation schedule," Samodanova wrote, later noting that the prior agreement was a 50/50 split, with each parent alternating physical custody every five days.

As such, Samodanova requested "primary custody of the minor children with alternating weekends, with first right of refusal when [Savchenko] is unable to exercise his custodial time." She also proposes that Savchenko have two weekday visits with children.

Samodanova also claimed that Savchenko's busy schedule has "made it impossible" for him to care for the children, "including assisting them with homework, taking them to school on time, putting them to bed at a reasonable hour and taking them to their respective activities."

In his statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Savchenko addressed Samodanova's concerns, writing: "In terms of my childcare, I want to note that I brought our previous nanny from Russia, who helped raised Zlata since she was a small child, over to the United States and she has been living at my residence and supporting with child care since our divorce was finalized. She is a respected and integral member of our family and someone with whom our kids have a long relationship. In addition, my committed partner, Elena Belle, has become a key part of the lives of me and my children."

Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

To conclude, Savchenko addressed the financial aspect of the custody battle.

"Lastly, I would like to address my ex-wife's request for additional child support and attorney's fees due to financial circumstances," he said in the statement. "The court documents revealed that Elena received full ownership of the joint properties including two properties in Hong Kong, three properties in Australia, and two properties in Russia, many of which generate rental income. Elena also has full ownership of a fully paid condo in Los Angeles which also generates rental income."

Savchenko added, "I have and will continue to put the best interests of my children first. I would ask for privacy and respect for my children, as we continue to navigate this post-divorce litigation as a family."

Savchenko and Samodanova first announced their split last November after 14 years of marriage. A judge signed off on their finalized divorce judgment on Oct. 22, according to previous court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Since the split, Savchenko has been open about maintaining a positive co-parenting relationship with Samodanova. In March, Savchenko told Entertainment Tonight that the exes were trying to keep things "fun" for their kids amid the divorce.