Gleb Savchenko: 'Strictly Platonic' Relationship with Chrishell Stause 'Not the Reason' for Marriage Ending

Gleb Savchenko is speaking out as rumors swirl about his relationship with his Dancing with the Stars partner Chrishell Stause.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Savchenko, who announced on Friday that he and his wife Elena Samodanova are separating after 14 years of marriage, said he and Stause have a “strictly platonic” relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed,” he said. “My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Savchenko added, “It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

Image zoom Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

A rep for Stause similarly denied the allegations of an affair between the reality star and pro dancer.

“Any insinuation or accusation that Chrishell is in any way involved in the dissolution of Gleb and Elena’s marriage is 100% categorically false,” the rep said in a statement. “To be clear: Chrishell and Gleb are in no way, and have never been in any way, romantically involved.”

After posting about the divorce earlier on Friday, Samodanova, 36, told PEOPLE that her trust in Savchenko has been "irrevocably broken," and accused her husband of "ongoing infidelity."

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough," Samodanova said. "Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong."

Image zoom Chrishell Stause, Gleb Savchenko | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

"Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she added, claiming that Savchenko, 37, has been seeing another woman recently.

News of the split comes just days after Savchenko and Stause were eliminated from DWTS. Stause herself has also spoken out to deny the rumors that she and her former pro partner have been having an affair.

"I am so saddened about the news of Gleb and Elena's split. It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life," the Selling Sunset star, 39, said in a post on her Instagram Story.