Dear White People EP Boycotts Netflix, Calls Dave Chappelle's Special 'Dangerously Transphobic'

GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition have also spoken out against the special, titled The Closer

More members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocacy groups are speaking out against Dave Chappelle's new Netflix comedy special, including Jaclyn Moore, a writer and executive producer for Dear White People and the upcoming Peacock reboot of Queer as Folk.

The special, titled The Closer, included several jokes directed at the LGBTQ+ community — specifically transgender people — with references to Chappelle's dust-ups for similar humor in his previous standup acts.

The material sparked backlash amongst LBGTQ+ people and other social media users following the special's Tuesday release.

Moore previously worked with Netflix on Dear White People and told the story of her transition for the streaming service's Pride week programming. In a Wednesday Twitter thread, though, she said she's "done" with the platform for now.

"I will not work with them as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content," she wrote after noting that she "loved working there."

"Love so many of the people I've worked with at Netflix," Moore added in a second tweet. "Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art... But I've been thrown against walls because, 'I'm not a 'real' woman.' I've had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @Netflix, I'm done."

A Netflix spokesperson had no comment when reached by PEOPLE on Friday.

GLAAD also spoke out about Chappelle's special on Twitter, writing, "Dave Chappelle's brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don't support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree."

David Johns, the executive director of the National Black Justice Coalition, called for Netflix to remove The Closer.

"It is deeply disappointing that Netflix allowed Dave Chappelle's lazy and hostile transphobia and homophobia to air on its platform," he said in a statement obtained by Deadline. "With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States — the majority of whom are Black transgender people — Netflix should know better. Perpetuating transphobia perpetuates violence."

At one point during The Closer, Chappelle said he was "team TERF," the term for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, an ideology that excludes trans women as women. He also joked about trans women's genitalia and asserted that gender is "a fact."

The comedian, 48, appeared to address the controversy during his sold-out show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night.

"If this is what being canceled is like, I love it," he said as the crowd gave him a standing ovation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.