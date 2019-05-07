Gizelle Bryant on Filming After Costar Michael Darby Was Accused of Sexual Assault: 'It Was a Lot'

The charges against Ashley Darby’s Husband, Michael, were later dropped

By
People Staff
May 06, 2019 08:00 PM

Michael, a real estate mogul and restaurant owner, was accused of “grabbing and groping” the bottom of a Bravo cameraman while filming an episode of RHOP. 

In October, the Montgomery County State Attorney’s office dropped the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct.

The charges carried the potential of 11 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines but were dismissed in a Montgomery County court due to insufficient evidence.

