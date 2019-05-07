Gizelle Bryant on Filming After Costar Michael Darby Was Accused of Sexual Assault: 'It Was a Lot'

Michael, a real estate mogul and restaurant owner, was accused of “grabbing and groping” the bottom of a Bravo cameraman while filming an episode of RHOP.

In October, the Montgomery County State Attorney’s office dropped the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The charges carried the potential of 11 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines but were dismissed in a Montgomery County court due to insufficient evidence.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.