Giuliana Rancic is once again saying goodbye to her full-time hosting role at E! News.

Ahead of the entertainment show’s move from Los Angeles to New York City in January, the TV host announced on Wednesday that she will no longer be working full-time at the network when the program relocates.

“Returning to E! News this last year was an incredible homecoming,” Giuliana, 45, began a heartfelt Instagram post. “As the show moves to NYC in January, many of you have asked if I will be returning full-time. I wanted to let you hear firsthand that I’ve decided I won’t be able to make this big move at this time.”

“I love E! News but what’s best for my family, as well as my current schedule, just won’t allow for the commitment a daily show takes,” she added.



Although Giuliana will no longer be delivering daily entertainment news to E! audiences, she’ll continue to remain busy with the multiple businesses.

“As you may know, I lead several businesses…my clothing line G by Giuliana, Fountain of Truth skincare, and my role at RPM Restaurant Group, which is about to open its sixth location, keep me very active. In order to properly serve these and my other endeavors, flexibility is paramount,” she said.

Giuliana, who shares 7-year-old son Duke with Bill Rancic, also revealed that she and her husband are hoping to expand their family in the near future.

“And nothing is more important than spending time with my family, which we are hoping to grow soon,” wrote the mother of one, who welcomed Duke in 2012 via gestational surrogate after struggles with infertility, miscarriage and breast cancer.

As the TV journalist, who is seven years cancer-free, prepares to step down from her current role at E! News, she assured viewers that she won’t be a stranger to the show.

“That said, I will of course continue hosting Live from the Red Carpet and promise to pop into E! News from time to time 🥰,” she wrote. “I adore and appreciate the great folks at E! for continuing to be incredible partners and understanding my decision and I appreciate YOU ALL for always being so supportive and kind ❤️ Love you all and I will see you next month at the E! People’s Choice Awards ✨.”



After Giuliana made the announcement, Bill left a touching comment on her post. “Love you so much, my beautiful wife!” he wrote.

Her co-host Jason Kennedy also left an uplifting note, writing, “Love you and this G – see you soon at PCA’s!”

Her upcoming departure comes more than a year after she returned as co-host of E! News — three years after she first left the show.

In June 2018, PEOPLE exclusively announced that Giuliana was returning to her old post.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” she said at the time.

“Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again,” she continued.

Giuliana began her career at E! as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005.