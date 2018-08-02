Giuliana Rancic Says Husband Bill Rancic Still Makes Her 'Heart Skip a Beat' Ahead of Anniversary

Over a decade of marriage later, Giuliana Rancic couldn’t be more in love with her husband.

Giuliana, 43, gushed over husband Bill Rancic on Instagram on Wednesday, posting a lakeside photo of her man.

“Married 11 years next month and @billrancic still makes my heart skip a beat,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

In the photo, a swimsuit-clad Bill, 47, is all smiles as he stands near the waters edge.

The couple, who are parents to son Duke, 5½, have spent the last few weeks vacationing in Idaho with friends. Both Giuliana and Bill have posted plenty of lakeside photos to their social media accounts.

Earlier this month, Bill shared a video of himself and Giuliana completing a special version of the viral “In My Feelings” challenge.

“When you accept the #inmyfeelingschallenge while wakesurfing,” Bill captioned the video, which he wrote was captured by their son.

As for how they’ve kept their decade-long relationship strong, Giuliana recently told PEOPLE it all comes down to communication.

“When we are not together, we talk a lot. Communication is the biggest key,” she said. “It eases your mind; you don’t worry as much if you are constantly communicating, so I always know he is safe. Just always staying in touch.”

“It’s good to give the number in your hotel just so people can get in touch if there is an emergency. We also FaceTime a lot, so we are always really communicating,” she added. “Even when we are working and we are away, I’ll FaceTime him with Duke and vice-versa.”