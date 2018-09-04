Giuliana Rancic Sips Champagne with Jason Kennedy as She Returns to Co-Host E! News

Giuliana Rancic is back in the building.

The veteran entertainment journalist will return as co-host of E! News on Tuesday, three years after she left the show — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her homecoming.

In the clip, Rancic, 44, makes her way through the offices at 10 Universal City Plaza, catches Jason Kennedy doing some questionable “vocal warmups,” and stops by the glam room, where her squad greets her with open arms. But no one is more excited about her return than her co-host.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a freaking long time. Welcome back, baby! G’s back!” gushes Kennedy, 36, as the two clink champagne flutes.

PEOPLE exclusively announced in June that Rancic, 44, is returning to her old post.

“Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” she said at the time. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

The mom of Duke, 5, with husband Bill Rancic began her career at E! as a correspondent for the long-running TV series and became a co-host of E! News in 2005. She will also continue as co-host of E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

Catch Rancic’s return to E! News beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on E!