Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps are "Famous 5eva" and trying for another hit in season 2 of Girls5Eva

Girls5Eva Season 2 Trailer: The Quest to Be a Two-Hit Wonder Begins in Peacock Comedy's Return

The Girls are back!

On Tuesday, Peacock dropped the trailer for the second season of Girls5Eva — the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed comedy about a former one-hit-wonder 90s girl group sensation whose surviving members reunite decades after their time in the spotlight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to premiere fittingly on May 5 (or 5/5, if you will), Girls5Eva season 2 will follow the "Famous 5eva" songstresses as they enter "album mode," in what one reporter in the trailer fittingly describes as "hopes to become two-hit wonders."

Of course, finding success the second time around is easier said than done. Not only are they writing all their own songs now, they're also working on a very strict six-week timeline.

"We just have to make the most undeniable album of all time," Goldsberry says in the clip, before breaking into some riffs from her "riff rolodex."

Rehearsals, live performances, and a hilarious music video shoot ensues as the Girls try to make it back to the top.

"Clear eyes, numb needs, can't lose" Pell says, parodying Friday Night Lights' signature saying.

Girls5Eva, Busy Philipps Credit: Peacock

Three episodes of Girls5Eva will drop on May 5, with new episodes following every Thursday.

The series comes from Executive Producer and Showrunner Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), as well as EP's Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

Alongside Bareilles, Goldsberry, Pell, and Philipps, season 2 will also feature returning stars Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Andrew Rannells, Daniel Breaker, Janine Brito, Jeremiah Craft, Jonathan Hadary, and Julius Coneicao.

Joining the fun this season in guest roles are Grey Henson — who costarred with Park and Henningsen on Broadway in Fey and Richmond's Mean Girls musical — as well as Hoda Kotb, Amber Ruffin, Tim Meadows, Heidi Gardner, Judy Gold, Amy Sedaris, Mario Cantone, John Lutz, Neil Flynn, Chad L. Coleman, James Monroe Inglehart, Pat Battle, Piter Marek, and HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott.

"Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?" Scardino said in a statement. "We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

Girls5Eva, Busy Philipps Credit: Peacock

A previous clip from season 2 of Girls5Eva debuted in March at SXSW, where the four women of Girls5eva talked about the show during a panel moderated by Rannells.

The hilarious scene found Gloria (Pell) in a hospital bed, learning she needs a knee replacement.

"They're not gonna want me to promote their label, post-op from a Hannibal Lecter board. 'Oh hey, Hoda. I know you booked us to lead a hip-hop yoga class, but what if instead, we just teach America how to drain an incision site?'" she said.

Luckily, Wikie (Goldsberry) was there for support. "Summer, did you stop our Teen Choice duet with Lou Bega when you found out your snake was poisonous?" she asked, to which Summer (Philipps) declared: "No, I am profesh."