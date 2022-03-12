Girls5eva Is Back with Bad Knees in Season 2 First Look — Watch the Clip!

The women of Girls5eva are primed for their global comeback in a first look clip from season 2, which premieres May 5 on Peacock ... but one of them appears to be down for the count

Our favorite '90s girl group is back and (not quite) ready to hit the road.

The women of Girls5eva are primed for their global comeback in a first look clip from season 2 of the hit Peacock series ... until one of their OG members finds out she needs a knee replacement.

"They're not gonna want me to promote their label, post-op from a Hannibal Lecter board. 'Oh hey, Hoda. I know you booked us to lead a hip-hop yoga class, but what if instead, we just teach America how to drain an incision site?'" Gloria (Paula Pell) remarks from her hospital bed in the clip.

"Summer, did you stop our Teen Choice duet with Lou Bega when you found out your snake was poisonous?" Wickie (Goldsberry) asks, to which Summer (Philipps) declares: "No, I am profesh."

GIRLS5EVA Episode 208 Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

"And I definitely didn't let anyone know when my gallbladder exploded at our live-to-VHS Christmas special," Wickie adds, as it cuts to a flashback of her hilariously singing through the pain. "Sure, I can't digest fatty meats now, but you don't cut and run when you have George Wendt playing Santa. George freaking Wendt!"

Girls5eva follows the eponymous one-hit-wonder '90s girl group, whose surviving members get a second chance at stardom when an up-and-coming rapper samples their old track. But this time, they have mortgages, marriages, kids, and knee replacements to deal with.

"Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?" showrunner Meredith Scardino says in a statement. "We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria, and Summer's journey as they enter 'Album Mode' and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms."

The clip debuted Saturday at SXSW, where the four women of Girls5eva talked about the show during a panel moderated by costar Andrew Rannells.