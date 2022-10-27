The band is officially reuniting!

Girls5eva — which aired as Peacock original series for its first two seasons — is coming to Netflix after the streaming platform renewed the show for a third installment, PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, the streaming platform announced that the musical comedy, which stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, would join its lineup of shows.

"Our fame starts 3day, and it won't stop 4morrow, we're girls5eva can we get a high 6??," Netflix shared on Twitter. "Girls5eva seasons 1-2 coming to Netflix & season 3 on the way!"

The streaming platform also confirmed the news in a statement. Tracey Pakosta, Netflix's Vice President of Comedy Series, who also served as Co-President of Scripted Programming at NBC, shared: "We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix. Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team."

In a statement of their own, executive producers Tina Fey, Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock shared their excitement about the show joining the lineup at Netflix.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment," the executive producers said. "We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy."

"We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience," they added. "Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock '99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Girls5eva chronicles a former one-hit-wonder 90s girl group sensation whose members reunite decades after their time in the spotlight. The series premiered on Peacock in May 2021, and the season hit the streamer a year later.

However, the show was canceled by Peacock the following month in June, per Deadline.

Girls5eva becomes the second show produced by Fey to move to Netflix.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — starring Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski — was developed for NBC but eventually found a home at Netflix. It premiered in March 2015 and ran for four seasons before concluding in January 2019.