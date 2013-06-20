Girls Stars Leave N.Y.C. in First Look Photo of Season 3

June 20, 2013 06:30 PM

You go, Girls!

Fans of HBO’s hit series Girls are getting a first look at the anticipated third season with an official photo of the 20-something pals – and they’re getting out of N.Y.C.

Stars (from left) Zosia Mamet, Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham and Allison Williams got some sunshine by the water as they shoot a scene for a road-trip episode in Greenport, N.Y., on Tuesday.

“They go to a beach house for the weekend,” executive producer Ilene Landress told Hamptons.com.

The HBO comedy was nominated for four Emmy Awards last year and picked up two Golden Globe Awards in January.

Season 3 will air in 2014.

