See All the Gorgeous Photos from Girls Cruise Star Tiffany Panhilason's 'Romantic' Castle Wedding

“The wedding ceremony dress is custom Monique Lhuiller made of all hand-placed lace. The inspiration was Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn,” Panhilason told PEOPLE of her first gown. “The reception dress is a custom Wona gown inspired by The Great Gatsby.”

When it came time to hit the dance floor, the star changed into a third gown: a custom, high-slit Katie May dress, which was paired with a faux fur shawl by Project Runway: Junior‘s Matt Sarafa.