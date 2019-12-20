See All the Gorgeous Photos from Girls Cruise Star Tiffany Panhilason's 'Romantic' Castle Wedding

Newlyweds
Tiffany Panhilason and Adam Schmidt tied the knot on Dec. 13 at the historic Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.
Beaming Bride
The bride was walked down the aisle, which was decorated with candles and flowers, by her mother, Nelia, and father, James, as the band Music Travel Love sang “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”
Traditional and Personal Vows
In honor of their Filipino and Spanish roots, the couple exchanged both traditional and personal vows in front of their 150 guests, which included her Girls Cruise costars Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Mya, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, B. Simone and Lil’ Kim.
Officiant and Friend
Reverend Michael Bernard Beckwith of Agape International Spiritual Center has been a mentor to Panhilason for years and officiated the nuptials. Also during the ceremony, designer Marc Jacobs and his husband and Girls Cruise cast member Char DeFrancesco participated as love sponsors for Panhilason’s Filipino wedding tradition.
Wintry and Magical
“The vision for the wedding is to celebrate our beautiful story,” Panhilason, who posed with new husband Schmidt and their bridal party on the Christmas tree-adorned staricase at the castle, told PEOPLE.
Maid of Honor
The bride’s Girls Cruise castmate and best friend Lil’ Kim served as Panhilason’s co-maid of honor with Catherine Panhilason. Lil’ Kim, who wore custom Lia Stublla, started her MOH speech by performing.
Party Time!
After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a five-course meal at the reception, which Panhilason described as “whimsical, magical, romantic and elegant.” After feasting, guests, including Lil’ Kim, Matt Sorum, Ace Harper, Gabrielle Dennis, AnnaLynne McCord and Jeannie Mai, hit up the dance floor, where they broke it down to mashups from DJ Martin D’Arce.
One Night, Three Gowns
“The wedding ceremony dress is custom Monique Lhuiller made of all hand-placed lace. The inspiration was Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn,” Panhilason told PEOPLE of her first gown. “The reception dress is a custom Wona gown inspired by The Great Gatsby.”
When it came time to hit the dance floor, the star changed into a third gown: a custom, high-slit Katie May dress, which was paired with a faux fur shawl by Project Runway: Junior‘s Matt Sarafa.
Together Forever
“I’m looking forward to continuing to grow in love together and to celebrate life to the fullest,” Panhilason told PEOPLE before marrying her entrepreneur beau.
Adventure Awaits
As their wedding fell just 12 days before Christmas, the couple is choosing to stay stateside for the holidays before embarking on a multiple-country adventure for their honeymoon.
“Right now, we will be in the States enjoying the holidays with family that came from all over the world,” Panhilason told PEOPLE. “Then we will have our honeymoon in the Maldives, Italy and Africa.”