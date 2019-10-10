Girls Cruise Star Tiffany Panhilason Is Engaged to Adam Schmidt: 'Everything Was So Magical'

The entrepreneur proposed on the couple's anniversary

October 10, 2019 02:00 PM

Girls Cruise star Tiffany Panhilason is engaged!

The actress said “yes” to boyfriend Adam Schmidt after two years of dating, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The entrepreneur proposed on the couple’s anniversary during a trip to a vineyard after spending the night at the Chequit Hotel on Shelter Island, New York.

“We were on our way to Pindar Vineyards and kept laughing because we kept seeing signs everywhere that hinted at getting married,” Panhilason tells PEOPLE. “In front of our hotel there was a sign that said get married now, a street named Church, Love Lane, and we passed by many cute wedding chapels.”

The big moment came after they decided to get “lost” in the vineyard with a bottle of wine. Panhilason describes the moment as simply “magical.”

“The sun came out, and what felt like hundreds of white butterflies started following us. We always take turns doing toasts, and it happened to be his turn. I asked him what we should toast to, and before I knew it, Adam got down on one knee and proposed,” she says. “We were in the middle of the fields in tears for hours, and we immediately FaceTimed all of our families and best friends.”

Schmidt presented his bride-to-be with a rose-gold ring with a custom cushion-cut diamond on a cathedral setting, to be surrounded with a halo cushion design by jeweler George the Creator.

“I was in awe that he got my exact size and designed the ring himself,” she says. “It was so thoughtful, and everything was so magical.”

The pair are planning to wed on Dec. 13 at the historic Oheka Castle in New York. Panhilason has asked her Girls Cruise costar and friend Lil’ Kim to serve as her maid of honor.

And the bride has already picked out her dress! The VHI star will wear a dress designed by Monique Lhuiller.

The two met at Starbucks in 2017 when Panhilason accidentally stepped on Schmidt’s feet while standing in line. They had their first date in Bali.

