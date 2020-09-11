All 8 Seasons of Girlfriends Are Now Streaming on Netflix! See Tracee Ellis Ross' Epic Throwback

An early-2000s fan favorite just hit Netflix.

On Friday, the streaming platform added all eight seasons of Girlfriends to its catalog. The Tracee Ellis Ross–led sitcom aired from 2000 to 2008, starring Ross (Joan), Golden Brooks (Maya), Persia White (Lynn) and Jill Marie Jones (Toni) as best friends living in Los Angeles.

On Instagram, Ross, 47, hyped up the beloved comedy's arrival at Netflix, sharing a throwback photo of herself and her costars wearing T-shirts in support of John Kerry's 2004 presidential run.

"The Girlfriends back in the day getting their civic engagement on…supporting Kerry for President in super low rise jeans with little muffin tops because the 2000s — you know, simpler times," she captioned the post. "Who's ready for Girlfriends on @netflix? Start streaming at midnight!"

Girlfriends aired on UPN for six seasons before ending its run on The CW in 2008 at the conclusion of its eighth season. The hit show spawned a spin-off, The Game, which ran for nine seasons.

Netflix announced in July that it had acquired the show along with six other classic comedies led by Black actors. In addition to Girlfriends, Brandy's Moesha, the first three seasons of The Game, and Sister, Sister are currently streaming as part of the Strong Black Lead programming. The Parkers debuts on Oct. 1, followed by Half & Half and One on One on Oct. 15.

Netflix launched its Strong Black Lead strand in 2018, vowing to feature more Black-led content.

"These classics have been at the top of our members' wishlists — and ours' — for a long time and we constantly see these shows named-checked in our conversations with them," said Bradley Edwards, Netflix manager of content acquisition, and Jasmyn Lawson, manager of Strong Black Lead, in a joint statement. "From the first days of Strong Black Lead in February 2018, our comment sections have been filled with members asking about this kind of classic Black content. So we worked with our content team to make it happen."

Last year, the Girlfriends cast reunited on Ross' show black-ish for an October episode entitled "Feminisn't."

"The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience," Ross told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "We haven't all been together on camera since 2006."