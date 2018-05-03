Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is coming to an end — but judging from the season 5 trailer, the scripted drama has saved its best twists, boldest surprises and biggest shocks for last.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere at what’s to come when the show returns for its final season next month. Stars Lisa Edelstein, Beau Garrett, Alanna Ubach, Necar Zadegan and Retta will all be back — their characters and close knit friends all embracing one another as they work to sort out their respective love lives.

Of course, no matter how hard they try to move forward, our “girlfriends” are constantly reminded of their exes.

That’s especially true for Edelstein’s Abby, whose split from husband Jake (Paul Adelstein) has been at the center of the show. Though Abby is ready to take her relationship with Mike (James Lesure) to the next level by blending their families, she and Jake still have their moments together.

“When we were good, we were really good,” he tells her in the trailer, later taking her hand on a emotional walk.

Things seem just as complicated for the rest of the cast. Barbara (Retta) may have let a flirtation with a surprising former flame come between her an Darrell (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). Jo (Ubach)’s relationship with Albert (Brian Markinson) is tested by the return of her ex Frumpkis (Maury Sterling) from rehab. Phoebe (Garrett) finds herself in an unexpected romance while questioning whether or not to let her estranged brother Tony (Steve Talley) back into her life. And Delia (Zadegan) gets the ultimate OMG moment in the trailer: a pregnancy test.

“You have to make choices,” Edelstein says at one point, summing up the season. “Once you make this decision, there is no going back.”

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce season 5 premieres June 14 at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.