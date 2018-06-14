Jo Fights for Her Independence as Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce Returns for Final Season

The final season of Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is coming up — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s premiere.

Stars Lisa Edelstein, Beau Garrett, Alanna Ubach, Necar Zadegan and Retta are all back for the fifth and concluding season of the romance drama, which follows a tight-knit group of friends as they navigate the ups and downs of their romantic lives.

Right off the bat, it appears all isn’t well with Ubach’s character Jo and her romance with Albert (Brian Markinson).

Brian Markinson and Alanna Ubach Bravo

The couple began dating at the end of last season after he and Delia (Zadegan) went their separate ways. But as the show catches up on the past six months of drama, it becomes clear that Jo is struggling to feel like anything more than Albert’s property after a loan he extended her.

“Don’t I look all nice and polished up like a proper lady?” she tells him as they attend a gala event. “You’re my investor.”

The insinuation angers Albert. “I did not give you that money so I could control you,” he tells Jo. “I think you’re creating a problem because you need to have a problem and that is your problem. I am not that man anymore and you know it.”

Necar Zadegan, Beau Garrett, Lisa Edelstein, Retta, Alanna Ubach Andrew Eccles/Bravo/NBCU/Getty

Their blow-up is only one of the shocks and surprises planned for season 5, the trailer for which PEOPLE premiered exclusively back in May.

At the center of it is Edelstein’s Abby, whose split from husband Jake (Paul Adelstein) was the catalyst for the action back in season 1. Years later, Abby still can’t seem to quit Jake. Though she seems ready to take her relationship with Mike (James Lesure) to the next level by blending their families, she and Jake still have their moments together.

“When we were good, we were really good,” he tells her in the trailer, later taking her hand on a emotional walk.

Things seem just as complicated for the rest of the cast. Barbara (Retta) may have let a flirtation with a surprising former flame come between her an Darrell (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). Phoebe (Garrett) finds herself in an unexpected romance while questioning whether or not to let her estranged brother Tony (Steve Talley) back into her life. And Delia gets the ultimate OMG moment in the trailer: a pregnancy test.

“You have to make choices,” Edelstein says at one point, summing up the season. “Once you make this decision, there is no going back.”

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.