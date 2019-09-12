The Girlfriends Cast Reunites on black-ish — and EW Has a First Look at Them Back Together

Image zoom BLACK-ISH "Episode 603" GOLDEN BROOKS, JILL MARIE JONES, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS, PERSIA WHITE

Eleven years after the end of their hit sitcom, the women of Girlfriends are back together.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones have reunited for an upcoming episode of black-ish — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

“The timing was perfect to be able to bring Girlfriends to a whole new audience. We haven’t all been together on camera since 2006,” Ross tells EW. “Girlfriends ran for eight years and was important to so many people. Being able to merge the worlds of black-ish and Girlfriends was surreal for me — and so much fun. These are women I grew up with and love deeply and it was easy to tap back into the magic of our chemistry and how much we love each other. It was giggles on top of giggles on top of giggles.”

Image zoom

The giggles will play out on the Oct. 8 episode of Ross’ ABC comedy in an episode entitled “Feminisn’t.” The network describes the episode as thus: “When Bow [Ross] learns that Diane [Marsai Martin] and Ruby [Jenifer Lewis] don’t believe in feminism, she brings Diane to meet the women in her feminist group. Bow’s friend Abby [guest stare Nadia Quinn] thinks the group needs to be more inclusive, so Bow invites three of her girlfriends to join. Meanwhile, Junior [Marcus Scribner] and Jack [Miles Brown] help Dre [Anthony Anderson] after he realizes he is out of touch with modern day feminism.”

Image zoom

Girlfriends aired on UPN for six seasons before ending its run on The CW in 2008 at the conclusion of its eighth season (Jones left after season 6). The hit comedy spawned a spin-off, The Game, which ran for nine seasons.

Season 6 of black-ish premieres Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

To get the scoop on black-ish, its new spin-off mixed-ish, and over 130 other shows, pick up a copy of Entertainment Weekly’s Fall TV Preview issue, available Friday.

