'Girl in Room 13' Review: Anne Heche Performs at the Highest Pitch in One of Her Final Roles

Anne Heche plays Janie, whose daughter Grace (Larissa Dias) is recovering from opioid addition, in the Lifetime movie directed by Elisabeth Röhm

By Tom Gliatto
Published on September 17, 2022 03:00 PM
GITM_05272022_RP_1321.jpg (L to R) Larissa Dias and Anne Heche star in Girl in Room 13 ©2022 A+E Networks, LLC. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Ryan Plummer / Courtesy of A+E Networks and Lifetime
Photo: Ryan Plummer/A+E Networks/Lifetime

When actress Anne Heche died last month at the age of 53, there was a sense that she'd deserved greater and more consistent success in Hollywood.

She had a petite sharpness, something but not quite like Holly Hunter's, and the suggestion of an intelligence and spirit that were restless and not easily tamed. She never stopped working, though, and left behind several not-yet-seen productions. One of these, the movie Girl in Room 13, premieres tonight on Lifetime.

Directed by Elisabeth Röhm, Room 13 is an earnest, no-frills drama that addresses the American underbelly of sex trafficking, a shadowy entrepreneurial network that, we're told in an onscreen note at the end, depends on "the assistance of the hospitality industry, the banking system to launder money, the transportation industry and internet platforms to recruit and advertise their victims." The film's subject matter, in fact, triggered social media conspiracy speculation that Room 13 had something to do with Jeffrey Epstein, and that this connection was responsible for the fiery car accident that caused Heche's death.

Such is our world. But no: Room 13 is about a New Jersey suburban family in crisis.

GITM_05272022_RP_1321.jpg (L to R) Larissa Dias and Anne Heche star in Girl in Room 13 ©2022 A+E Networks, LLC. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Ryan Plummer / Courtesy of A+E Networks and Lifetime
Ryan Plummer/A+E Networks/Lifetime

Heche plays Janie, whose daughter Grace (Larissa Dias) has just come home after the latest of multiple stints in rehab — she became addicted to opioids as treatment for a sports injury. "I get a little bit concerned that I'm looking after her too much," Janie tells her husband (Matt Hamilton). "I'm afraid of her relapsing."

But Grace's only mistake turns out to be that she's too trusting: She meets up with Richie (Max Montesi), a drug dealer with whom she'd apparently had a relationship, to give him money he says he needs to pay for his little son's hospital bill. It's all a ruse: Richie — a lunkhead whose villainous ambitions make his stupidity even more dangerous — kidnaps Grace, stashes her in a motel room and begins drugging her, prepping her to be sold on the sex-traffic market.

Meanwhile, everyone who has known Grace is resigned to her disappearance: She's probably using drugs again — what can be done? Janie, though, is convinced that something awful has happened, and fights with the police and even her husband, urging them to take action to find Grace. Day by day, hour by hour, Janie grows more hectoring, angry and frantic.

This is a big role for Heche, and also a punishing one, requiring her to perform at what seems to be the highest pitch, and then somehow higher than that. But beneath that is the sturdy, steady power of maternal love — Heche gives us that, too.

Girl in Room 13 premieres tonight on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
GITM_05272022_RP_1321.jpg (L to R) Larissa Dias and Anne Heche star in Girl in Room 13 ©2022 A+E Networks, LLC. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Ryan Plummer / Courtesy of A+E Networks and Lifetime
Anne Heche's Final Performance in 'Girl in Room 13' Was 'a Tour de Force,' Says Elisabeth Röhm
GITM_BTS_05182022_RP_0385.jpg (L to R) Elisabeth Rohm directs and Anne Heche stars in Girl in Room 13 ©2022 A+E Networks, LLC. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Ryan Plummer / Courtesy of A+E Networks and Lifetime
Anne Heche Was a 'Hero' for Victims of Violence, Says 'Girl in Room 13' Director Elisabeth Röhm
2012 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway
Former Victoria's Secret Models Recall Wearing Provocative Child-Like Lingerie Adorned with Toys
Courteney Cox Arquette and David Arquette during "Kids in America" Los Angeles Premiere at Egyptian Theater / Highlands in Hollywood, California, United States
Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Relationship: A Look Back
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anne Heche Called Her Sexuality 'Alien' in Memoir Written Before Her Death
anne heche
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper and Son Homer Laffoon Vie for Control of Her Estate in Court
Kevin Bacon and actress Kyra Sedgwick arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Relationship Timeline
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Anne Heche sons Atlas and Homer
Anne Heche's Son Homer Files Papers to Assume Control of Her Estate as It's Revealed Actress Had No Will
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Anne Heche photographed by Gregory Arlt
Anne Heche's Sons Call Her Resting Place 'Serene' as Actress's Final Arrangements Are Revealed
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline