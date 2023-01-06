'Ginny & Georgia' 's Brianne Howey 'Couldn't Stop Crying' Watching Show's Season 2 Finale

The cliffhanger finale to Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia saw a crestfallen Georgia arrested during her wedding for murder

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 6, 2023 12:23 PM
Ginny & Georgia Creator Reveals that Georgia Will Be a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' after Her Secret Was Revealed
Photo: NETFLIX

Brianne Howey is sticking by Georgia Miller — no matter how many people she kills!

On Thursday, the Ginny & Georgia actress, 33, shared her reaction to the cliffhanger season two finale of the show, which saw a crestfallen Georgia arrested during her wedding for the murder of Cynthia Fuller's (Sabrina Grdevich) already dying husband, Tom.

It marked her third killing in the show, coming after the deaths of her two ex-partners, Anthony and Kenny, both of whom were abusive to her.

Tom's murder also arrived with a twist, as Georgia only killed him in return for a good favor done by Cynthia in refusing to let her abusive ex Gil (Aaron Ashmore) move into their community.

"What Cynthia did for her by rescinding Gil's application was the biggest act of protection," she told E! News about the motivation behind her character's murderous deed. "And that's the one thing Georgia has never had in her life."

"In Georgia's V.O. (voiceover) she's talking about how she's too afraid to trust happiness," added Howey. "And she finally lets herself trust happiness a little bit and then the other shoe drops."

Howey pins this line of thinking on Georgia's lack of loving protection throughout her life. Having been raised by a single mother in her own life, she can also empathize with her character's tough background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I really admire and resonate with all that they have to do, it cannot be underestimated," Howey told E! News. "It's really difficult and Georgia, unlike Ginny, does not know how to ask for help."

"I wouldn't wish Georgia's life and upbringing on anybody," she continued. "Unfortunately, Georgia hasn't had the tools to deal with all of this generational trauma and grief that she's inherited, experienced and also passing on."

Brianne Howey
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

It was largely as a result of this that Howey "couldn't stop crying" when she first watched the season two finale.

"It's pure shock," she told E! News. "In Georgia's V.O. (voiceover) she's talking about how she's too afraid to trust happiness. And she finally lets herself trust happiness a little bit and then the other shoe drops.

"I was bawling," she added.

Co-star Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, was also taken aback by the final moments of the season — even if she was frustrated with the story ending on the cliffhanger of Georgia being suddenly arrested.

"It's so frustrating because you want to see more and then it ends," Gentry, 25, told E! News. "When I was watching I had to rewind it…just the shock on [Georgia's] face, it was incredible."

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is streaming in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme
90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day: The Other Way' Season 4 Features Coming Out Story, 43-Year Age Gap and 'Surreal' Life Changes
90 Day: Angela Confirms Worst Fears — and Threatens Divorce —After Finding Michael's 'Flirty' Instagram DMs
'90 Day' 's Angela Breaks Down Knowing Michael 'Was in My Bed' the Very Moment He Told Another Woman He Loved Her
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Harry Hamlin Said Lisa Rinna's Honesty on 'RHOBH' Got Her into 'a Lot of Trouble' Before Her Exit
lisa-rinna-lisa-vanderpump.jpg
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her 'RHOBH' Departure Announcement: 'Ding Dong'
New Bachelor Contestant Announces 'Hard Launch’ of Divorce with Casting Announcement
Zach Shallcross's 'Bachelor' Hopeful Reveals She's Divorced Through Casting Announcement: 'Hard Launch'
Noah Schnapp
'Stranger Things' ' Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay After 'Being Scared in the Closet for 18 Years'
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna Is 'Grateful' as She Announces Exit from 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Suzanne Somers Shares Cuddly Now-and-Then Photo with Husband Alan Hamel: 'Still Smiling After 55 Years'
Suzanne Somers Shares Cuddly Now-and-Then Photo with Husband Alan Hamel: 'Still Smiling 55 Years Later'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Vows to Try Different Kinds of Relationships in 2023: 'I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To'
Nicole Kidman attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Nicole Kidman Set to Star in 'Yellowstone' Creator's Upcoming CIA Drama 'Lioness'
Ginny & Georgia Creator Reveals that Georgia Will Be a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' after Her Secret Was Revealed
'Ginny & Georgia' Creator Says Season 2 Cliffhanger 'Was Always the Plan' and Teases 'Conflict' in Season 3
Kaleidoscope. (L to R) Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap, Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim in episode “Yellow” of Kaleidoscope.
Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' Ending Explained: Breaking Down the Twist
Reality TV Personalities Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley (R) visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Julie Chrisley on What Has Put 'Things into Perspective' About Being 'Separated' from Husband Todd in Prison
Julia Fox opens up about her best date with a celebrity & teases that it was with rapper Drake.
Julia Fox Tells Andy Cohen She's Open to Joining 'The Real Housewives of New York City' : 'Never Say Never'
Chris Noth, Candace Bushnell, John Corbett
'Sex and the City' Author Candace Bushnell Reveals How She Answers 'Team Big or Team Aidan?'