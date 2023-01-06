'Ginny & Georgia' 's Brianne Howey 'Couldn't Stop Crying' Watching Show's Season 2 Finale

Brianne Howey is sticking by Georgia Miller — no matter how many people she kills!

On Thursday, the Ginny & Georgia actress, 33, shared her reaction to the cliffhanger season two finale of the show, which saw a crestfallen Georgia arrested during her wedding for the murder of Cynthia Fuller's (Sabrina Grdevich) already dying husband, Tom.

It marked her third killing in the show, coming after the deaths of her two ex-partners, Anthony and Kenny, both of whom were abusive to her.

Tom's murder also arrived with a twist, as Georgia only killed him in return for a good favor done by Cynthia in refusing to let her abusive ex Gil (Aaron Ashmore) move into their community.

"What Cynthia did for her by rescinding Gil's application was the biggest act of protection," she told E! News about the motivation behind her character's murderous deed. "And that's the one thing Georgia has never had in her life."

"In Georgia's V.O. (voiceover) she's talking about how she's too afraid to trust happiness," added Howey. "And she finally lets herself trust happiness a little bit and then the other shoe drops."

Howey pins this line of thinking on Georgia's lack of loving protection throughout her life. Having been raised by a single mother in her own life, she can also empathize with her character's tough background.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I really admire and resonate with all that they have to do, it cannot be underestimated," Howey told E! News. "It's really difficult and Georgia, unlike Ginny, does not know how to ask for help."

"I wouldn't wish Georgia's life and upbringing on anybody," she continued. "Unfortunately, Georgia hasn't had the tools to deal with all of this generational trauma and grief that she's inherited, experienced and also passing on."

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

It was largely as a result of this that Howey "couldn't stop crying" when she first watched the season two finale.

"It's pure shock," she told E! News. "In Georgia's V.O. (voiceover) she's talking about how she's too afraid to trust happiness. And she finally lets herself trust happiness a little bit and then the other shoe drops.

"I was bawling," she added.

Co-star Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, was also taken aback by the final moments of the season — even if she was frustrated with the story ending on the cliffhanger of Georgia being suddenly arrested.

"It's so frustrating because you want to see more and then it ends," Gentry, 25, told E! News. "When I was watching I had to rewind it…just the shock on [Georgia's] face, it was incredible."

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is streaming in full on Netflix.