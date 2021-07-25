Ginny & Georgia Star Brianne Howey Weds Matt Ziering: 'The Most Beautiful Feeling'

"The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Brianne Howey tells PEOPLE of her and Matt Ziering's Saturday nuptials in Palos Verdes

Brianne Howey has tied the knot!

The Ginny & Georgia actress, 31, wed fiancé Matt Ziering on Saturday in the garden of a family home in Palos Verdes, California.

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love. The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined," Howey tells PEOPLE.

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she shares of the event, which was attended by just over 100 guests.

During their ceremony, Howey walked down the aisle to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" in a A La Robe gown from Loho. At the reception, their food was catered by popular Los Angeles eatery Jon & Vinny's.

Howey and Ziering, 36, met in a bar about five years ago when Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was out with some friends, they recounted to Los Angeles Magazine earlier this year.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A.," Howey recalled in a video posted by the outlet, before Ziering chimed in, "Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!"

They added that they were planning to wed last October, but, like many others, their plans were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

⁠"We canceled our wedding," Howey explained. "We couldn't get married in 2020 but we did get a dog." ⁠

In May, Howey celebrated her now-husband on his birthday, sharing a series of photos of him on her Instagram page.

"There's never a boba drought when I'm with you! Happy birthday my sweets @unclezito 💛 🎈🥰 🥯 🧋 💤" she captioned the post.