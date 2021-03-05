Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry Thanks Fans for Their Support amid Taylor Swift Joke Backlash

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters," the 23-year-old actress shared on Instagram

Ginny and Georgia star Antonia Gentry is thanking fans for support days after Taylor Swift branded a joke her character makes on the Netflix series "sexist".

Gentry, 23, shared a lengthy statement on Instagram Thursday thanking fans for their "voices and inspiration" in the days following the show's release.

While she didn't address the Swift backlash directly, the actress' post comes three days after Swift, 31, expressed her disappointment in Netflix and the show's writers for including a joke about her love life.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny and Georgia,' over the last week. I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl -- that is, having a voice capable of impact," Gentry wrote.

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters," she continued. "It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

Gentry continued to say that "as someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve."

"Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. Ginny Miller, though fictional, is a character who reflects all of life's contradictions and imperfections," she said, adding that she "fell in love with playing as Ginny Miller because she is a character who dares to be flawed, a character who tries her hardest to melt into the world around her seamlessly, but is consistently told no."

Antonia Gentry, Taylor Swift

"She is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in -- even though she may not have all of her facts straight."

"She makes mistakes -- morally, mentally, physically, emotionally -- and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in," Gentry said, saying that she is "delighted" to work with "talented, earnest and honest women who aren't afraid of pulling back the curtain and exposing all of life's intricacies -- the good and the bad, all with a glass of wine in hand, and a tongue in cheek."

Antonia Gentry

Gentry concluded by thanking "all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in 'Ginny and Georgia,'" for their "voices and inspiration."

"With so much love,Toni #ginnyandgeorgia" she finished, sharing a GIF from the show in the post.

On Monday, Swift shared a statement on Twitter slamming the use of the joke "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift," in the series. The lines are spoken by Gentry's character Ginny to her mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey).

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift wrote. "How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s---- as FuNnY."