'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3: Everything to Know

Something tells us that revenge is going to be as sweet as a Georgia peach when Ginny & Georgia returns!

Netflix announced on May 17 that its hit series has been renewed for a third season, exciting news for fans craving answers after wedding bells (and police sirens) were ringing at the end of season 2.

And fortunately, the show's titular stars — Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry — are slated to reprise their respective mother-daughter roles, likely to continue their fight for justice in the fictional affluent town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

As for who's not returning? Debra J. Fisher, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons of the streamer's coming-of-age dramedy. She will be replaced by Sarah Glinski, best known for her work on 2001's long-running teen series, Degrassi: The Next Generation.

The confirmation of Ginny & Georgia season 3 — which Netflix announced at this year's Upfronts presentation — came after a four-month renewal wait, a surprisingly long period of time for a show that's second season took down Wednesday for the No. 1 spot on the streamer's Top 10 English TV List.

With 180.47 million hours viewed following its debut, Variety reported that Ginny & Georgia became "the most-watched title on the streamer for the week of Jan. 2-8." For context, the outlet compared it to Ryan Murphy's Monster with 196.2 million hours in its first week of viewing and Bridgerton season 2 with 193.02 million.

Netflix also shared the Ginny & Georgia renewal news on its Instagram account, with a video comprised of clips of the cast expressing their excitement about the show's continuation. The clip not only gives fans a glimpse of which cast members are returning, but their individual statements reveal hints as to what the upcoming season will be about.

Read on for everything to know about Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Warning: spoilers for Ginny & Georgia season 2 ahead.

What will Ginny & Georgia season 3 be about?

Netflix's series Ginny & Georgia follows "angsty, awkward 15-year-old Ginny Miller who often feels more mature than her 30-year-old mother, the irresistible, dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had: a normal life," per the streamer's official synopsis.

In season 2, which was released on Jan. 5, Ginny has to learn to cope with knowing her mother is a murderer. "Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn't die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny," detailed Deadline.

While the streamer has yet to release an official synopsis for Ginny & Georgia's upcoming season, it's surely going to pick up where season 2 left off. Creator Sarah Lampert told PEOPLE prior to the second installment's release that "all of the dominoes have been set up as far back as season 1."

In fact, when the writers had to develop the storyline for season 2, Lampert said that she and the team "knew exactly what [they] wanted season 3 to be." "Georgia needed to kill someone and she needed to kill someone in Wellsbury, Massachusetts," she explained to Tudum at the time.

Lampert told PEOPLE that fans will get to see Cynthia's reaction to Georgia's arrest in season 3 after "purposefully" leaving her reaction out of season 2. "I do think that that is something that viewers are really going to want to see," she shared. "That's something that we'll have to wait and see for season 3."

Season 1 focused on character and plot introduction, heavily exploring themes of first love, coming-of-age, depression and a fierce bond between mother and daughter. While the first installment broke down the characters, season 2 built them back up.

As for season 3, Lampert said the Miller clan and the players involved will face "new hurdles, new relationships and new challenges" when the series returns "in a way we haven't seen before on the show."

Who is in the cast of Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Netflix hasn't released an official cast list for Ginny & Georgia season 3, however, the streamer's Instagram post announcing its renewal features many familiar faces.

Thankfully, titular costars Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry — who play Ginny and Georgia Miller, respectively — will return, per the Instagram video. Other cast members in the post included Diesel La Torraca, who plays Georgia's son and Ginny's brother Austin Miller.

Felix Mallard — who plays Ginny's love interest, Marcus Baker — is likely to return after teasing "it's going to be a bunch more t-shirts for Marcus" in the social media clip (a reference to Ginny gifting him a hot pink tee in celebration of his birthday during season 2).

Joining him is Sara Waisglass — who plays Marcus' sister and Ginny's best friend, Maxine Baker — who said in the Instagram clip, "Honestly, I hope Max lands the leading role in the play, but we'll see."

Plus, Jennifer Robertson — who plays Mrs. Baker, Marcus and Maxine's mom — is likely to reprise her role, saying the show's renewal "really couldn't have happened without the fans." She concluded with a huge "thank you" to all who have supported the series.

Season 3 promises "a lot of drama" and "a lot of love triangles," according to Raymond Ablack, who plays Blue Farm Cafe owner Joe. On a similar note, Scott Porter — who plays Georgia's lover and mayor of Wellsbury, Paul — said he "wonders" how his character "is going to recover from the abrupt ending of his wedding."

Katie Douglas and Chelsea Clark — who play Abby and Norah, Ginny and Maxine's best friends — assured fans that there will be "a lot more MANG" (the friend group's nickname coined from their first initials) when the series returns to Netflix for season 3.

When does Ginny & Georgia season 3 start filming?

Ginny and Georgia hasn't started filming season 3 and due to the ongoing WGA strike, it's hard to predict when production on the upcoming installment could commence.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere?

Due to the WGA strike, it remains unclear when Ginny & Georgia will be released on Netflix. In the meantime, seasons 1 and 2 of Ginny & Georgia are now streaming in full on Netflix.

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 4?

When Netflix announced the renewal of Ginny & Georgia for season 3, they also confirmed the show's renewal for season 4.