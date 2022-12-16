'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2: Everything to Know

Life's all peaches when there are new episodes of Ginny & Georgia to watch!

Season 2 of the Netflix original series hits the steaming platform on Jan. 5, 2023 — and fans can expect a lot of small-town drama.

"There are so many plot twists, so many surprises and so many heartwrenching moments," Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny Miller, told Screen Rant. "I'm excited to see everyone's reactions to it."

Fans have been waiting patiently for the series to return after season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, with Ginny discovering a life-altering secret about her mother Georgia's (Brianne Howey) past. But as the show's creator and executive producer Sarah Lampert told Neftlix's Tudum, viewers will be happy to know that season 2 will dive right back into the drama.

"We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off," said Lampert. "We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger."

From which stars are returning to the plot and the release date, here's everything we know so far about season 2.

Where did season 1 of Ginny & Georgia leave off?

It's been nearly two years since season 1 of Ginny & Georgia captured the hearts of so many Netflix subscribers. For those who need a quick refresher, the final episode was a chaotic 55 minutes — Joe discovered that he'd known Georgia since they were kids, and Ginny learned that her mom had killed her ex-husband, prompting her to steal Marcus' motorcycle and head for Boston with her little brother Austin in tow.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait to learn how Georgia reacted to Ginny and Austin's departure, as Netflix released a sneak peek of the moment ahead of the season 2 premiere. In the clip, Georgia returns home from celebrating her fiancé Paul's reelection as mayor to find the house empty and her wolfsbane plant (which she used to poison her ex-husband) burning in the fireplace. She drops to her knees after realizing what it all means: Ginny now knows her mother's secret.

Which cast members are returning for Ginny & Georgia season 2?

Fans will be happy to know that all of their favorite characters are returning for season 2. The titular characters Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Genry) will of course be back, along with the whole season 1 gang of supporting characters.

For Ginny, that includes her little brother Austin Miller (Diesel La Torraca), love interest Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) and her friend and neighbor Max Baker (Sara Waisglass). As for Georgia's storyline, expect to see plenty of her fiancé Mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), potential love interest Joe (Raymond Ablack), pal Ellen Baker (Jennifer Robertson) and ex Zion (Nathan Mitchell).

Which new cast members are joining Ginny & Georgia season 2?

New to the show is Locke & Key's Aaron Ashmore, who plays Gil Timmins — Georgia's ex and Austin's dad. Gil, who was arrested for fraud and embezzlement, has been in jail for most of Austin's life. In season 2, we'll see him reunite with his son in Wellsbury and, most likely, send Georgia into a tailspin.

"I'm very excited to be joining Ginny & Georgia and continuing to get the chance to work for @netflix!!!" Ashmore tweeted in January 2022.

What is Ginny & Georgia season 2 about?

The cast of Ginny & Georgia have teased very little about season 2, but it's clear from the trailer that many broken relationships need mending this season.

While chatting with Screen Rant, Gentry and Howey agreed that Ginny and Georgia start season 2 at "rock bottom."

Howey shared that despite her calm, cool and collected demeanor, Georgia is "devastated" that her kids have run away from home and sought refuge with her ex Zion.

"This is everything she's been trying to avoid," she explained. "This is the house of cards she's been holding on to so tightly, and it has literally all come crashing down."

As for Ginny, she's at odds with her mom, her best friend and the person she loves. But Gentry told the outlet that there's "hope" for reconciliation on all fronts.

In a separate interview with Mallard and Waisglass, the onscreen twins shared their excitement for fans to see more of Marcus and Max's sibling relationship.

Mallard also hinted that Marcus and Ginny's relationship really blossoms in season 2.

"Going into season 2, [Marcus] is concerned and wants [Ginny] to be okay. Throughout the season, we get to explore that love and explore that connection," he told Screen Rant.

Is there a trailer for Ginny & Georgia season 2?

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 2 on Dec. 13, 2022 — and there's a lot to unpack.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip opens with Ginny jogging.

"I finally understand why Georgia is always running," she can be heard saying. "I don't know how she does it — act like everything's normal. And I can't help feeling like it's all wrong."

Then, the trailer cuts to Georgia, who is grappling with the fact that both her kids have run away from home.

"You miss them?" her fiancé, Mayor Paul Randolph, asks.

Georgia responds: "I don't. I like 'em gone It's peaceful, quiet. Less watching of my every move."

Viewers then see that the private investigator is still after Georgia for the murder of her two ex-husbands. On top of that, her co-worker and friend, Nick, fully knows she is stealing money from the mayor's office.

As for Ginny, she eventually returns to Wellsbury, where she rekindles her romance with Marcus. But things are still very contentious between her and Max, who still hasn't forgiven Ginny for secretly sleeping with her twin brother.

The trailer ends with a big teaser — the appearance of Austin's dad, who has been in jail for years.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 2 premiere?

Season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023.