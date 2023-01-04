'Ginny & Georgia' Creator Reveals Georgia Will Be in a 'Whirlwind of Emotion' After a Big Revelation

Georgia Miller's house of cards is falling down on Ginny & Georgia season 2.

Ahead of the show's season 2 premiere, Ginny & Georgia creator Sarah Lampert exclusively tells PEOPLE that Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) struggles with the fallout after her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) discovers that she murdered her second husband Kenny at the end of the series' first season.

"I think for her, it's realizing that her daughter knows this horrible secret about her," she says of Georgia. "She's immediately set into this whirlwind of emotion, which includes panic because her carefully constructed compartments are bleeding together."

"I think that Georgia is feeling a deep sense of guilt, anger, sadness, fear, really everything," she adds.

Lampert also teases that Ginny will reach her "breaking point" after discovering that her mother is a murderer and running away from home.

"This was a character who was dealing with a lot of anxiety before finding out that her mother was a murderer," she explains. "So now we enter into her story, and it's just added more anxiety to a character already experiencing a lot of anxiety."

Lampert promises the mother-daughter duo will have "a lot going on under the surface" when they finally reunite.

While dealing with the emotional fallout from her mother's secret, Ginny also left behind on-and-off-again love interest Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard) in her hometown of Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

"With her taking off, I think he's really mostly confused and concerned because, at the end of the day, he really loves her," Lampert says of Marcus. "He is always there for her, sometimes in his own misguided, dumb, teen boy kind of way. That being said, this is a character with a capacity to feel very deeply, and he feels very deeply for Ginny."

Lampert adds that the relationship between the pair will be explored further in season 2.

"We talked a lot about in season one having Ginny really search out safe spaces for herself. I mean, we really broke her down on a fundamental level," she says. "Season two is really about building her back up."

"One of the safe spaces for her is Marcus. I think they feel really comfortable with one another," she continues. "They get each other on a level that is really accepting and emotional and rare. So for her and Marcus in season two, I think we just wanted to dig into that a little bit deeper."

In season 2, Georgia will be faced with own insecurities after her fiancé Paul Randolph (Scott Porter)'s traditional family is less than thrilled by their engagement.

"I think for Georgia, it really taps into this deeper fear that she has that she's not good enough," Lampert says. "I think we see her battling that fear, really, all season, where it is always a facade."

She continues, "I think underneath all of the power moves that she plays and all of her survival tactics and being engaged to the mayor and really striving to succeed in this town, underneath all of that is this really unresolved childhood trauma and deep-rooted fear that she doesn't deserve this."

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia premieres Thursday on Netflix.