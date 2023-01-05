'Ginny & Georgia' Creator Says Season 2 Cliffhanger 'Was Always the Plan' and Teases 'Conflict' in Season 3

This post contains spoilers from the second season of Ginny & Georgia.

When it comes to the Ginny & Georgia season 2 finale, there's a lot to discuss.

The 10th episode ends with a major cliffhanger as Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) is arrested for the murder of Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich)'s husband in the middle of her wedding reception. She is then taken away by the police as her new husband and children — Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) — watch on.

The Netflix series' creator Sarah Lampert exclusively tells PEOPLE the shocking cliffhanger was always planned from the start.

"How we pitched season one and then how we ended our pitch of season two was, 'Then Georgia's married to Paul, they're having their first dance, and she's arrested for murder,'" she explains. "So it was always the plan."

As for what's to come on the series, Lampert teases "all of the dominoes have been set up as far back as season one."

NETFLIX

Lampert adds that both Ginny and Austin will struggle in the aftermath of their mother's arrest.

"Ginny also has a lot of guilt associated with actions that her mother has done," she says. "We see that conversation with her in Cordova, in the coffee shop, where he's like, 'If this happens again, it's on you. You're protecting your mom, and she plays God. If she hurts someone else, this one's on you.' That's something Ginny's going to have to grapple with."

Lampert believes Austin will wrestle with his emotions after witnessing his mother's murder "because that is unarguably a traumatic thing for a little boy to witness."

Netflix

Season 2 saw Austin's father Gil become part of the family's life again, which could lead to trouble after Georgia's arrest.

"I think what's really interesting about Georgia's arrest is Gil is around," Lampert shares. "I think that [there] is potential for a lot of story in a season three because I think it is clear that, while Gil is an abuser and he is not someone that we want around our characters that we love, at the same time, I do think it is true that he loves his son."

She adds, "It's one of these things we're setting up a lot of potential conflict by having Gil stick around."

Lampert revealed that fans will get to see Cynthia's reaction to Georgia's arrest in season 3.

"We purposefully did not put Cynthia's reaction to Georgia's arrest on screen in season two because I do think that that is something that viewers are really going to want to see," she shared. "That's something that we'll have to wait and see for season three."

NETFLIX

Lampert also addressed the break up between Ginny and boyfriend Marcus Baker (Felix Mallard), who both struggled with their mental health throughout the season.

"Ginny is able to see what's going on with Marcus, and Georgia helps point her in that direction, and Maxine helps point her in that direction, she is able to be there for him and to realize what's going on and realize he's struggling, and it isn't about her," she says.

"She's able to return the support that he gave her when she was struggling," she adds. "So we do want to end it in a hopeful place."

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia is now streaming in full on Netflix.