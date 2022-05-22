Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Relationship Timeline

From meeting on the set of Once Upon a Time to welcoming two sons together, take a look back at the couple's relationship timeline

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' love story is straight out of a storybook.

The couple first met on the set of Once Upon a Time in 2011, where they played Snow White and Prince Charming.

After developing a connection while filming, the two later went public with their real-life romance about a year later.

"I think falling in love is always a surprise, right?" Dallas told PEOPLE of meeting Goodwin back in 2012. "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.' "

Since then, their offscreen love story has continued to flourish, even long after their hit fairytale series ended in 2018.

The two tied the knot in California in April 2014 and later welcomed two children together, sons Oliver Finlay and Hugo Wilson.

From their sweet quotes about each other to their public appearances together, take a look back at Goodwin and Dallas' relationship timeline.

2011: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas meet on the set of Once Upon a Time

123903_9880 Credit: Jack Rowand/ABC/Getty

In 2011, Goodwin and Dallas met on the set of Once Upon a Time, where they played love interests Snow White and Prince Charming, respectively.

The two later developed a connection offscreen, with Dallas telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2018, "We didn't fight it. We went straight for it."

November 2011: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas present at the CMA Awards

In November 2011, the duo made one of their first appearances together as they attended the CMA Awards. The costars were all smiles as they locked arms and presented an award on stage together.

April 2012: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas go public with their romance

In April 2012, the two became more public with their romance as they attended a handful of events together. On April 13, they walked their first red carpet as they attended the world premiere of the "My Valentine" video and on April 28, they attended the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner together.

At the Women in Media dinner hosted by the Creative Coalition in Washington, D.C. that same month, Dallas opened up about Goodwin to PEOPLE as he talked about their instantaneous connection. "It hit me like a blinding light. I thought, 'I'm in trouble now.' "

February 2013: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party together

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Following the 2013 Academy Awards, Goodwin and Dallas hit the red carpet at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

October 2013: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas get engaged

In October 2013, the couple's reps confirmed to PEOPLE that they were engaged. "We are so thrilled to announce our engagement and can't wait to celebrate with our friends and family, including our second family at Once Upon a Time," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

November 2013: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas reveal they're expecting their first child

A month after announcing their engagement, Goodwin and Dallas' reps confirmed to PEOPLE that were also expecting their first child together.

Goodwin's pregnancy was later written into the script for Once Upon a Time as her character Snow White welcomed a baby boy named Neal.

April 2014: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas get married

GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

On April 12, 2014, Goodwin and Dallas tied the knot in an intimate California ceremony in front of family and friends.

May 2014: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas welcome their first child

On May 29, 2014, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Oliver Finlay Dallas.

"Thanks for all the well wishes about our new baby boy," Dallas tweeted at the time. "We are in LOVE! He's our favorite person."

"Both mom and baby are doing great," their rep told PEOPLE.

April 2015: Josh Dallas calls Ginnifer Goodwin the "greatest mother"

Ginnifer Goodwin

About a year after the birth of their first child, Dallas praised Goodwin as the "greatest mother I know" while talking with PEOPLE at the John Varvatos 12th Annual Stuart House Benefit in April 2015.

"It's extraordinary to have your partner, who you've known all this time, blossom into this woman … who is so nurturing, so caring and just so cool. She's so cool and she's a cool mom. It's great," he said.

"Every day is a milestone, like pulling himself up, walking around, holding onto things," Dallas added of his then 11-month-old. "He can climb up the stairs like a ninja. It's just every day there's something that's a milestone that amazes you. Like holding his own bottle — that amazes you as a parent."

May 2015: Josh Dallas calls Ginnifer Goodwin his "best friend" on her birthday

For Goodwin's birthday in May 2015, Dallas shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, calling her the "greatest friend, lover, baby momma, wife and sword-wielding princess there ever was," making reference to her Once Upon a Time character.

GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

November 2015: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas reveal they're expecting their second child

In November 2015, Goodwin and Dallas's rep confirmed to PEOPLE that they were expecting their second child.

February 2016: Josh Dallas supports Ginnifer Goodwin at the Zootopia premiere

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

A few months after their pregnancy announcement, Goodwin and Dallas hit the red carpet together for the premiere of her film Zootopia, in which she voices the character of Judy Hopps.

June 2016: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas welcome their second child

On June 1, 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Hugo Wilson Dallas.

February 2017: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas attend the Oscars

GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After previously attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together in 2013, the duo attended their first Oscars as a couple in 2017. For the special event, Goodwin wore a striking red gown while Dallas looked dapper in a velvet tux.

December 2017: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas have a date night at Hamilton

In December 2017, the duo had a cute date night in N.Y.C. as they enjoyed a performance of Hamilton on Broadway. Dallas captured the night out with a cute selfie of them showing off their Playbills.

February 2018: Josh Dallas calls Ginnifer Goodwin his "partner in crime" for Valentine's Day

Dallas is always sharing sweet tributes to Goodwin on social media and his Valentine's Day tribute in 2018 made special reference to their Once Upon a Time roots. "I'd be an outlaw for her love," he captioned a photo of Goodwin leaning in for a kiss alongside the hashtag, "#partnerincrime."

May 2018: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas celebrate the end of Once Upon a Time

"Once Upon A Time" Finale Screening Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty

As Once Upon a Time came to a close in 2018, Goodwin and Dallas made one final appearance as Snow White and Prince Charming. After exiting the show at the end of season 6, the two appeared in the season 7 finale together, which also served as the series finale.

In addition to attending the finale screening in Los Angeles together, Dallas also shared a sweet post on Instagram, recounting their time on the show.

"What a privilege it was for us to be your Snow and Charming," he wrote alongside a photo of him and Goodwin from the show. "Thanks #ONCERS for seven years of magic. We thank you from the bottoms of our hearts. We will always find you. Love us."

January 2019: Josh Dallas says meeting Ginnifer Goodwin was the best part of Once Upon a Time

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now in 2019, Dallas opened up about Goodwin, saying that one of the highlights of working on Once Upon a Time was getting to meet his future wife. "That was an amazing part," he said.

March 2019: Josh Dallas supports Ginnifer Goodwin at The Twilight Zone premiere

In May 2019, Dallas was by Goodwin's side as they attended the premiere of The Twilight Zone reboot, in which Goodwin had a starring role in the episode "Point of Origin."

December 2019: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas take a trip to Disneyland

Josh Dallas - Wife Credit: Josh Dallas/Instagram

In December 2019, the former Once Upon a Time stars took a magical trip to Disneyland together. While Goodwin is a huge Disney fanatic, Dallas' first trip to Disneyland was actually when he first started dating her.

During an interview with Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan in 2016, Goodwin revealed that it was the special Disneyland trip when she realized she was going to marry Dallas.

"We had just started dating. We were on Big Thunder Mountain and he threw his arms in the air and he goes, 'This is the best day of my life!' and I was like, 'We're totally getting married.,' " she told the hosts.

October 2021: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas dress up for Halloween

In October 2021, the parents of two showed off their goofy Halloween costumes, in which Dallas was dressed up as Shaun the Sheep and she was the Farmer.

April 2022: Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas celebrate their anniversary

GINNIFER GOODWIN, JOSH DALLAS Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty