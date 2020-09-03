Gina’s Kirschenheiter’s Ex Matt Makes Rare Appearance in RHOC Trailer

The first trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 15 is out, and it features a rare and brief appearance from housewife Gina Kirschenheiter’s ex-husband, Matt.

“I invited Matt over and I’m going to put a smile on my face,” Gina, 36, tells fellow RHOC star Shannon Beador in the clip released Wednesday. Matt is then seen walking into Gina’s house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s hard to stand up to him,” she later adds of ex, with whom she shares kids Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 4.

Gina and Matt initially split in April 2018 after 11 years together and eight years married, but then reconciled. About a year later, in June 2019, the two had an argument in which Matt allegedly choked, hit, dragged, threw her and threatened to kill her, all while their three young kids were sleeping in the other room, according to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time.

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Matt was arrested and Gina was granted a temporary restraining order, but he later pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. In December 2019, the pair finalized their divorce.

Gina has since started a new relationship with her boyfriend Travis Mullen. The reality star and her children moved in with Mullen in February.

In addition to Gina’s children, Mullen also has three of his own (two girls and a boy, ages 8, 6, and 3) from his previous relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOC's Gina On Relationship with Ex Husband: 'Similar to Other People Going Through a Divorce'

“We’re just so comfortable,” she told PEOPLE of Mullen in February. “It’s the weirdest thing. I’m not the type of girl who has to be with a guy or in a relationship. Even throughout drama with my ex, I was perfectly fine on my own and doing my own thing. But from the moment I started talking to Travis, I knew I had very sharp feelings for him.”

“He’s adorable, and he has such a good heart. And he loves me for all of me; my imperfections, my craziness, my past — he loves me in spite of it all,” Gina said. “And for me, the biggest shift was being in a relationship with someone who just cares about what’s going on in my day. Even the boring stuff. He just genuinely cares what’s going on and he listens.”