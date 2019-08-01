Gina Rodriguez is saying farewell to Jane the Virgin.

Ahead of the series finale on Wednesday evening, the actress shared an emotional Instagram post in tribute of the five years she starred on the CW show.

“Jane the Virgin. Wow. We started shooting the first season of Jane in July 2014,” she writes. “A few days into shooting I turned 30 on set. Yesterday I turned 35. And today is the very last episodes, 99 and 100 airing of Jane The Virgin.”

“Five years,” she continues. “Five years of love, laughter, growth, pain, surprises, deaths, new births and a s— ton of memories.”

The post shows Rodriguez sitting in a wedding gown with a Jane the Virgin hoodie over it.

Rodriguez, who turned 35 on Tuesday, then thanked the “warriors who have supported me from day one.”

“I am able to live out my dream career because of you and I will never stop making art to bring Joy and Laughter into your home/train ride/plane ride or classroom!” she added. “Art is my savior. Art is what makes me feel like I can fly.”

She also thanked Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. “Thank you to Jennie for making me your Jane and to the incredible cast for becoming my family,” she continued. “I will always love you Jane. Hope you tune in tonight and enjoy our goodbye!”

Image zoom Gina Rodriguez

Some of Rodriguez’s friends and fellow actors congratulated the actress in the comments, including Constance Marie, known for her role as Angie on George Lopez.

“And what a blessing it has been for us. Thank you for your tenacity & talent. We are better for having witnessed the beautiful creativity of this show,” she commented. “And now, Onward and Upward…. to your future…. Our future, More Latinx representation in front of & BEHIND the camera!!!!”

RELATED ARTICLE: Gina Rodriguez Spotted Filming Jane the Virgin in a Wedding Dress — Who Is She Marrying?

Joining the goodbyes was Justin Baldoni, who plays one of Jane’s love interests, Rafael.

“Can’t believe this is it. Tonight it ends. What a ride,” he captioned a candid photo alongside Rodriguez, Yael Grobglas and Jaime Camil. “Forgive me as I may be posting a lot today as I am feeling very sentimental (as usual). So much gratitude. What a journey this has been. What a family we have become. What a blessing.”

The cast wrapped up shooting in April, when a slew of goodbyes ensued.

“Yesterday is a blur,” Grobglas, who plays Petra Solano, captioned a group photo of her hugging Rodriguez and Camil, who plays Jane’s father. “A blur of tears and hugs and laughter and very strong feelings. I love these people so incredibly much and although I will still see them plenty, I will miss working with them terribly. This was a unique group that somehow made magic happen. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

The final episode of Jane the Virgin airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.