Gina Rodriguez Is Married! Jane the Virgin Star Weds Joe LoCicero

Jane the Virgin fans are still waiting to find out who Jane Villanueva ends up with, but Gina Rodriguez‘s love story is no mystery.

The actress tied the knot with fiancé Joe LoCicero on Saturday. She announced the news on Instagram Monday, posting a video of the magical affair.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she captioned the post.

Her on-screen baby daddy, Justin Baldoni, sang as she walked down the aisle. For the ceremony, Rodriguez stunned in the Pronovias Ribelia gown, a mermaid dress with spaghetti straps and a draped neckline.

Rodriguez, 34, and LoCicero, 32, met in 2016 when he played a stripper on Jane the Virgin and they started dating soon after. They got engaged in summer 2018 and confirmed the news in August, about a month after rumors of an engagement first started swirling when Rodriguez posted photos of the two cozied up on her birthday — with a huge ring on that finger.

“I am [engaged]!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s the best. He’s the f—ing best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

But Rodriguez was hesitant to reveal too much about their relationship.

“I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care,” she said. “That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that’s just mine, ’cause there’s not too many things I have like that anymore.”

In September, Rodriguez admitted she wanted a stress-free wedding while appearing as a guest on The Talk.

“I feel like we’re going to elope,” she joked. “It is so much drama! It’s a lot of work.”

“There was a point when I was like, ‘Everybody arrange everything.’ I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say ‘I do,’ ” she continued. “I’m happy. And then I started hearing about what they wanted to do and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know about that.’ “

Rodriguez echoed her desire to tie the knot as simply as possible while speaking to PEOPLE in December.

“I’m literally going to tell this man to elope with me,” she said. “Or he is going to tell me to elope because we never have time for a wedding!”