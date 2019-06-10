Gina Rodriguez's Husband Joe LoCicero Joins The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming an extended member of its on-screen family to the show.

Joe LoCicero, who is married to Gina Rodriguez, is joining the soap series in a recurring role, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

LoCicero, 32, will play Vincent Walker, a nefarious colleague of Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). The episodes are slated to air June 27 and July 2.

His upcoming stint on the show follows Rodriguez’s appearance on the series from 2011-12. During her time on the B&B, the 34-year-old actress played Beverly, who was an integral part of the foster care storyline in 2011.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: See Gina Rodriguez’s Two Romantic Wedding Dresses, Worn to Marry Longtime Love Joe LoCicero

Image zoom Gina Rodriguez on The Bold and the Beautiful Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

Image zoom Gina Rodriguez on The Bold and the Beautiful Sean Smith/jpistudios.com

The couple tied the knot in early May. The Jane the Virgin star announced the news on Instagram, posting a video of the magical affair.

“May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever,” she captioned the post.

Her on-screen baby daddy on Jane the Virgin, Justin Baldoni, sang as she walked down the aisle. For the ceremony, Rodriguez stunned in the Pronovias Ribelia gown, a mermaid dress with spaghetti straps and a draped neckline.

Rodriguez and LoCicero met in 2016 when he played a stripper on Jane the Virgin, and they started dating soon after. They got engaged in summer 2018 and confirmed the news in August, about a month after rumors of an engagement first started swirling.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (check local listings).