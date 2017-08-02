Gina Rodriguez Wishes Herself a Happy Birthday with a Glam Bikini Photo

The actress is showing off her birthday suit in celebration of turning another year older!

Gina Rodriguez just turned another year older, and she’s showing off her birthday suit in celebration!

The Jane the Virgin star rang in her 33rd year of life on Sunday and took to Instagram days later to give a snapshot of how she kicked off her birthday.

“I woke up 33 with james dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm,” Rodriguez, who sports a bikini in the Instagram image, wrote Tuesday.

In the picture, the actress showcases her fit figure as she stands in a living room — where a portrait of late actor James Dean hangs on the wall behind her — holding a blanket. She added the hashtag “#FeelingMyOats.”

On her birthday, Rodriguez shared a sweet picture of herself and her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero, lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. “A couple that is barefoot together stays together. I want all my birthdays with you. 😍 #birthdayBuddies #LeoBabies,” she wrote.

For the August/September 2017 issue of Bust magazine, Rodriguez opened up about a variety of topics for her candid cover interview, including masturbation.

The actress revealed that she was raised in a purity culture that made her feel guilty about self-pleasure.

“In all honesty, I used to feel guilty for masturbating. Oh my god, this extreme guilt! And that lasted way too long. Or maybe I masturbated too much,” she admitted.

“It’s ok to look back in retrospect and be like, it wasn’t good that I felt bad about touching myself,” she said.

