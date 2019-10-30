Gina Kirschenheiter had a self-described “setback” in her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter on Tuesday’s Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Bravo star — who shares daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4 with Matt — revealed to her fellow Orange County Housewives that she and Matt had sex, after a night out.

News of Gina and Matt’s hookup had already spread amongst the Housewives, after a friend of Tamra Judge’s caught Gina and Matt making out on said date.

Confronted about it, Gina, 35, downplayed everything. “News travels so fast around here!” she joked. “You can’t even make out with your own damn husband without being caught! We should have gotten takeout!”

But later in the episode, which was taped in March, Gina fessed up.

“Matt wanted to go to dinner and we ended up having a really good time,” she told Emily Simpson and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, before coyly admitting, “we might have slept together…”

Asked how she felt about things, Gina initially called it “a setback.” But later, she revealed that she was still on the fence about where she and Matt stood.

“I kind of feel like, I’m in control of it,” Gina said. “I think we could be good together. I just don’t know if I’ll be able to trust him.”

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina had expressed similar mixed feelings about getting back together with Matt on a previous episode of RHOC earlier this month, explaining that her children were a driving force in those feeling.

“I don’t want to have any regrets because of my kids,” she said. “[But] part of me gets stressed about that because, now what, I’m making the decision whether my family stays together or not?”

“Your heart is like, ‘I want this for you, I want this for me, I want this for us, I want this for our children,’ but then your brain is like, ‘Don’t fall for this romance novel situation,’ ” Gina added. “Ultimately, I will regret it if I don’t follow my heart, even if this is not the smartest decision.”

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter and their kids Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Those feelings became even cleared on Tuesday’s RHOC, as Gina learned through testing that her daughter Sienna’s sensory integration issues were affecting her fine motor skills.

“I’m concerned about Sienna. She has regressed at school and her teacher is not sure she’s going to be where she needs to be when she goes into kindergarten and this is terrifying to me,” Gina said.

Overall, Gina blamed herself for the problem.

“I feel like Sienna has been a little neglected in this transition. Matt’s not around and it’s really been affecting all the kids,” Gina said. “I do feel like I’ve dropped the ball on this. I feel like it’s my fault because I felt like I did something wrong or I failed to see something with one of my kids.”

She added: “I do have a lot going on at home. That’s part of what makes me think I should get back together with Matt, because things are slipping. It’s overwhelming and I’m just not enough for everybody. It’s really hard.”

Image zoom Gina and Matt Kirschenheiter Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

College sweethearts, Gina and Matt were together for 11 years and married for eight before separating in April 2018 and filing for divorce.

Initially, Gina insisted that the two had grown apart, were parting on good terms and would be co-parenting together — telling PEOPLE last September that Matt was still her “best friend” and “the most important person to me.”

They even appeared to reconcile in June, with Gina posting a loving message to Matt on his birthday and insisting, “I’m your person and you’re mine.”

But days later, on June 22, the two had a heated argument at Gina’s home in which Matt allegedly choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her and threatened to kill her — all while their three young kids were sleeping in the other room, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Cops were called after Gina ran to the the neighbors for help, and Matt was arrested.

A temporary restraining order was granted at that same time. In the paperwork for that, Gina alleged that there had been “other incidents that have scared [her] in the past … too many to remember,” including an argument in August 2018 involving a shotgun.

Gina has also claimed on this season of RHOC that Matt cheated on her and was still in a relationship with the woman.

Image zoom Matt Kirschenheiter Orange County Jail

Matt has also not responded to Gina’s cheating allegations, but in September, pleaded not guilty after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office slapped him with two felony charges for the alleged incident.

If convicted, he would face up to four years imprisonment for domestic violence, and an additional three for false imprisonment.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Matt allegedly “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon Gina. He was also charged with false imprisonment, for allegedly grabbing Gina and dragging her on the pavement back into the house after she fled for support.

“The charges are just that, they’re just allegations,” Matt’s attorney, Ed Welbourn, told PEOPLE in a statement. “These type of cases, domestic violence type cases when there are are no independent witnesses, it’s a 1:1 situation and it really comes down to a credibility call.”

Welbourn continued: “Matt is a great dad, always has been. He’s a hardworking guy, has always provided for them. He’s an incredibly good person, and he’s very respected in the community. There’s also a divorce proceeding going on, he has unmonitored visitation — a decision that was made before this alleged incident. If Gina or the judge thought he was a danger, they would have not agreed to that. He’s not a violent person, he doesn’t have a history of that. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the truth coming out and his day in court.”

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Matt and Gina are still working through the terms of their ongoing divorce with the legal system.

In August, the two appeared to have come to a custody agreement, with Gina getting primary physical custody of their kids and nearly $10,000 in monthly support (they’d share legal custody, and Matt would see the kids on the weekends).

The two agreed to take one counseling co-parenting class per month together, too, and said they wouldn’t disparage each other in front of their kids or on RHOC. Future boyfriends/girlfriends wouldn’t be introduced to the kids without consulting with the other first, they determined.

But that same month, Matt filed court documents obtained by PEOPLE saying that his arrest had led to a “forced resignation” from his job as a financial account manager — the same job that wouldn’t allow him to appear on RHOC in the first place (he’s never been seen on the show).

Matt’s change in employment status, he claimed, meant that he was no longer making the income necessary to pay Gina. Her RHOC salary made her the primary moneymaker, he said.

As they wait to figure that out, Gina still has compassion for Matt

“There is a part of my heart that feels bad for Matt because he wasn’t really a part of this to begin with and he’s not a monster,” Gina said back in September, during a visit to PEOPLE Now. “It’s an emotional time, and people make mistakes. He’s made a lot of them, obviously.”

She went on to stress that she and Matt’s disagreements aren’t over their children.

“There is actually no custody battle, there really is not,” she said. “Even with things going on with Matt, as they are now, he actually has more custody than he’s ever had because he’s not employed anymore, so he’s around.”

“We’re really good on that,” she said, adding that their kids are doing well. “I would never keep the kids from him. He’s a really good dad.”

Image zoom Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen Gina Kirschenheiter/Instagram

Gina has also started a new relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen.

“We just really clicked from very early on,” she told PEOPLE Now. “We have the same perspective on a lot stuff and a lot of the same values. We really make each other laugh. We’re both just goofballs. It works.”

“I just know he’s a person that’s extremely trustworthy, extremely loyal,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.