RHOC: Gina Kirschenheiter Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke Husband's Sent Her a 'Creepy' Text

The costars confronted each other on Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County

Gina Kirschenheiter is opening up about an alleged "creepy" text Braunwyn Windham-Burke's husband Sean Burke sent her last year.

Gina, 36, made the reveal on Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County after learning from fellow Housewife Emily Simpson — while the two were out drinking margaritas — that Braunwyn had been gossiping about Gina's new home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That just sounds awful," Braunwyn said of the condo.

So, on Wednesday's episode, Gina decided to call Braunwyn and confront her about the gossip.

"I heard you're taking shots at me," Gina told her over the phone, while still at dinner with Emily.

Braunwyn didn't deny it, telling Gina: "I have been!"

"I've learned some things you've said about my husband and they're not cool," Braunwyn continued, in reference to the alleged text.

When Gina asked what Braunwyn was talking about, the mom of seven shot back: "All that bleach must have went to your brain, but I'm not going to say that over the phone!"

"If you want to talk to me, you can come over, I can go to your house ... I want to look you in the eye and you say it to my face," Braunwyn said before abruptly hanging up the phone.

In a confessional interview, Gina explained that last year, after former Housewife Vicki Gunvalson's birthday party, Sean called her an Uber home and allegedly sent her a text message.

According to a screen grab shown on the episode, the alleged text read, "Hi Gina, just checking in all is OK :) Braunwyn is asleep, but I got her to the condo first. Anyway, have a good night, and it was great to spend time with you :) Oh this is Sean probably should have started with that."

Gina said she shared the alleged text with former Housewife Tamra Judge, who then told Braunwyn. "I'm allowed to think it's creepy, because it is," Gina insisted.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Orange County

Back at the table with Emily, Gina decided to call Braunwyn back.

"This is messed up. I've been nothing but nice to you, and I will talk to you, but I will not do it over the phone," Braunwyn said before hanging up the phone again.

The two women came face to face at Emily's daughter's birthday party at the end of the episode, but agreed to hash out their issues at a later date.

Aside from getting to the bottom of her husband's alleged behavior, Braunwyn struggled with her decision to be sober on Wednesday's episode after having admitted she was an "alcoholic." During a Valentine's Day dinner with Sean, she broke down in tears while revealing that she was 14 days sober.

"I've been pregnant, nursing or drunk for 25 years," she said. "It's almost like I'm a different person now."

RELATED: RHOC's Gina Kirschenheiter Thinks Braunwyn Windham-Burke Needs to 'Pick a Lane'

Sean, for his part, said he felt "guilty" for "enabling" his wife's behavior and "letting things go so far," explaining, "I think in my mind, I try to make your life the best I can, even if it's not the right choice."

For Braunwyn, being sober was significantly challenging, and she was worried her friends wouldn't accept her new lifestyle.

"There's a lot of people who like to have fun with me, and if I'm not drinking [they] won't call me anymore," she said. "We'll see who sticks around."

Image zoom Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke Randy Shropshire/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Elsewhere in the episode, Braunwyn broke down in tears again after meeting up with new Housewife Elizabeth Lyn Vargas as the women discussed both having lost their father to alcoholism. The conversation proved to be triggering for Braunwyn.

"I want a drink so bad," Braunwyn told her husband after meeting up with Elizabeth. "I hate that I made this choice and now I'm stuck in it. I thought I was going to be stronger. What was I thinking? What am I doing?"

Image zoom Braunwyn Windham-Burke Getty Images

Braunwyn later found comfort in Shannon while the two were on their way to dinner. Ahead of their girls night out, Braunwyn revealed that her mother told Tamra that she has a "drinking problem." Braunwyn worried that Tamra may have exposed the news, but Shannon had no idea.

Shannon asked Braunwyn if she was still on her "cleanse" — which Braunwyn used on last week's episode as a reason to not have a drink with Shannon and Kelly Dodd. Braunwyn said she was no longer on a cleanse but just wasn't drinking, which prompted Shannon to assume that she was pregnant.

"I'm not pregnant. I'm an alcoholic," Braunwyn said. "I wasn't ready to share this, but I can't lie to you either."

Shocked, Shannon expressed in a confessional interview: "I had no idea that Braunwyn's drinking was as bad as it was...but when I think back, it makes sense."

When the women arrived at dinner, they discussed Braunwyn potentially going to AA meetings and Shannon said she would do whatever she could to help Braunwyn.

"I'm so sorry, but I'm honored that you're confiding in me and I'm not going to say a word to anyone," Shannon said as the two hugged. "Anything I can do to help you, [I will]."