RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter's Ex Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges: Report

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter‘s estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment Friday, The Blast reported.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Matt appeared at the Orange County Superior Court in California where he entered a not guilty plea over the two felony charges.

The father of three is facing up to four years imprisonment for domestic violence and an additional three for false imprisonment, the outlet added.

“The charges are just that, they’re just allegations. These type of cases, domestic violence type cases when there are are no independent witnesses, it’s a 1:1 situation and it really comes down to a credibility call,” Matt’s attorney, Ed Welbourn, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Matt is a great dad, always has been. He’s a hardworking guy, has always provided for them. He’s an incredibly good person, and he’s very respected in the community,” Wilbourn says. “There’s also a divorce proceeding going on, he has unmonitored visitation — a decision that was made before this alleged incident. If Gina or the judge thought he was a danger, they would have not agreed to that. He’s not a violent person, he doesn’t have a history of that. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to the truth coming out and his day in court.”

On Wednesday, Matt was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with the charges relating to his June arrest, TMZ reported.

Matt allegedly “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon Gina, 35, during the June 22 incident, the outlet reported.

The Orange County D.A.’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

When contacted by PEOPLE, Gina had no comment, while Matt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

PEOPLE previously reported that Matt was arrested, taken into custody and booked in an Orange County, California, jail on Saturday, June 22, according to online jail records.

He was allegedly arrested on charges relating to domestic violence, The Blast reported. Matt was released the next morning at around 1 a.m., according to jail records, and his bail was set at $0. At the time, a court date had not yet been set and he had not yet been charged with a crime.

His arrest came just two days before Gina reportedly filed a request for a protective order against her husband. According to The Blast, she asked a court for an emergency hearing to address allegations of domestic violence amid their divorce.

Following Matt’s arrest, Gina detailed an alleged argument, in court documents obtained by The Blast, that began around 2 a.m., when Matt showed up at Gina’s Orange County home unannounced.

In the documents, she alleged that Matt choked her, hit her, dragged her, threw her, and threatened to kill her — all while their three young kids were sleeping in the other room — during an early morning fight at her house that led to his arrest.

Police showed up at her home and arrested Matt that evening. Gina claimed in the documents that she spoke to him before he was taken away by police and again after he got to jail. Both times, he was “still very angry and blamed me for getting him arrested,” the documents state.

Gina and Matt met before they graduated from college. They were together for 11 years and married for eight before she filed for divorce last year. In court documents, their separation date is listed as April 3, 2018.

They share three children: sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, as well as daughter Sienna, 5.

Currently, the couple is fighting over the terms of their ongoing divorce and are next due in court on Oct. 10.