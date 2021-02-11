The Mandalorian's Gina Carano Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Posts

The actress has come under fire after she seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano is facing backlash for controversial social media activity — and many Star Wars fans are now calling for her removal from the franchise.

The hashtag "#FireGinaCarano" began trending on Twitter after the 38-year-old actress, who plays Cara Dune on the Disney+ show, shared a series of controversial posts on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night.

In one screenshot captured by a social media user, Carano — an outspoken conservative — had shared a post from another account that seemingly compared the treatment of conservatives in the U.S. to that of Jewish people during Nazi-era Germany.

Reps for Carano and LucasFilm did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for Disney+ and series creator Jon Favreau could not be reached.

"Did she just compare the holocaust to being a republican .. #FireGinaCarano," one Twitter user wrote alongside the screengrab of Carano's Instagram Story.

"As a jewish person, this is f------ vile and unnecessary," another wrote. "Gina carano needs to be held accountable. the oppression my people have faced because of our religion and ethnicity is NOT the same as political disagreements."

According to Variety, Carano also shared a photo of a person with several cloth masks covering their face and head along with the caption: "Meanwhile in California."

Both posts were no longer on her Instagram Story as of Wednesday afternoon.

In September, Carano came under fire when she changed her Twitter bio to read "beep/bop/boop" — which some people believed was an insensitive reference to preferred pronouns that social media users often include in their profile pages.

"They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all," she tweeted at the time.

The actress and former mixed martial artist later removed the words. She explained that her Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal — whose sister Lux recently came out as a transgender woman — helped her "understand why people were putting them in their bios."

"I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to," she wrote in a tweet. "I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose."