Why the Father of Rory's Baby on 'Gilmore Girls' Is 'Very, Very Obvious' to One Behind-the-Scenes Insider

The paternity of Rory Gilmore's baby may be a mystery for many Gilmore Girls fans, but a show insider says the true identity is "very, very obvious."

Valerie Campbell, who was the costume supervisor on Netflix's 2016's revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, says the father could only be Logan (Matt Czuchry).

Rory (Alexis Bledel) dropped the pregnancy news to her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in the final scene of the series finale — but she never revealed who fathered her as-yet-unborn child, and the question has lingered in fans' minds for years.

Until now!

Campbell recently explained on TikTok why Rory's on-and-off boyfriend Logan had to be the dad.

"Let's do the math," she began. "In winter she is sleeping with Paul [Jack Carpenter], maybe, maybe not, I don't know, she might have forgotten to do it. Spring she sleeps with the Wookiee, once, and if it was the Wookiee she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important."

Campbell continued that "it's definitely not the Wookiee" — a man dressed as the iconic Star Wars character with whom Rory slept during A Year in the Life — because "we were never instructed to give her one [a pregnancy belly]."

According to Campbell, that leaves just one possibility: "The only obvious choice is, you guessed it, Logan. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very obvious."

In a follow-up TikTok, Campbell added, "If it was Paul, she would've had the baby in the fall. If it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst."

The videos racked up hundreds of comments from fans, some claiming they knew it was Logan all along and others disputing Campbell's theory.

Netflix/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.

Gilmore Girls originally aired from 2000 to 2007. A Year in the Life debuted in 2016 on Netflix, where all episodes of the series are currently available to stream.