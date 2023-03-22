Why the Father of Rory's Baby on 'Gilmore Girls' Is 'Very, Very Obvious' to One Behind-the-Scenes Insider

Costume supervisor Valerie Campbell pointed to a giveaway clue about the "only" character who could have fathered a child with Alexis Bledel's Rory Gilmore

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 22, 2023 12:59 PM
GILMORE GIRLS
Photo: The CW/Everett

The paternity of Rory Gilmore's baby may be a mystery for many Gilmore Girls fans, but a show insider says the true identity is "very, very obvious."

Valerie Campbell, who was the costume supervisor on Netflix's 2016's revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, says the father could only be Logan (Matt Czuchry).

Rory (Alexis Bledel) dropped the pregnancy news to her mom Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in the final scene of the series finale — but she never revealed who fathered her as-yet-unborn child, and the question has lingered in fans' minds for years.

Until now!

Campbell recently explained on TikTok why Rory's on-and-off boyfriend Logan had to be the dad.

"Let's do the math," she began. "In winter she is sleeping with Paul [Jack Carpenter], maybe, maybe not, I don't know, she might have forgotten to do it. Spring she sleeps with the Wookiee, once, and if it was the Wookiee she would definitely be showing and we never gave her a pregnancy belly. That is very, very important."

Campbell continued that "it's definitely not the Wookiee" — a man dressed as the iconic Star Wars character with whom Rory slept during A Year in the Life — because "we were never instructed to give her one [a pregnancy belly]."

According to Campbell, that leaves just one possibility: "The only obvious choice is, you guessed it, Logan. And Amy [Sherman-Palladino] herself said, 'Why are people even questioning who the father is?' It's because it was supposed to be very, very, very obvious."

In a follow-up TikTok, Campbell added, "If it was Paul, she would've had the baby in the fall. If it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst."

The videos racked up hundreds of comments from fans, some claiming they knew it was Logan all along and others disputing Campbell's theory.

matt-czuchry-2.jpg
Netflix/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gilmore Girls originally aired from 2000 to 2007. A Year in the Life debuted in 2016 on Netflix, where all episodes of the series are currently available to stream.

Related Articles
Ginny & Georgia Star Brianna Howey Announces She's Pregnant with Her First Child: 'My Forever New Plus 1' https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp2_rxDOdqn/
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Is Pregnant with First Baby: 'My Forever New Plus 1'
succession season 3
The Cast of 'Succession': Everything to Know
Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls Jess
Milo Ventimiglia Says 'Gilmore Girls' ' Jess Was a 'Child' Who 'Had a Lot of Life to Live'
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi Reveals Which 'Sex/Life' Scene Created 'a Lot of Giggles' Between Her and Costar Adam Demos
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Adam Demos attends the Lifetime hosts Anti-Valentine's Bash for Premieres of 'UnREAL' and 'Mary Kills People' on February 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)
Adam Demos Explains Why 'Sex/Life' 's Season 2 'Perfect Ending' Made Him 'Smile'
Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Sarah Shahi attends Netflix's "Sex/Life" Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix - EPIC on February 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Shahi on Her 'Very Personal Journey' Filming 'Sex/Life' : 'Billie and I Were Oddly Similar'
YOU penn badgley, taylor swift
Penn Badgley Explains Why 'You' 's Joe Goldberg Would 'Despise' Taylor Swift
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday
The Cast of 'Wednesday': Everything to Know
Chad Michael Murray and Scott Paterson gilmore girls reunion
A Stars Hollow Reunion! Chad Michael Murray Reunites with His 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Scott Patterson
Johnny Knoxville, White Lotus
Johnny Knoxville May Have Accidentally Spoiled the Location of 'The White Lotus' Season 3
Everything to Know About Ed Speleers
Everything to Know About 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers
GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 'Lorelai's Graduation Day', (Season 2), 2000-2007, p
The Devastating TV Breakups We Still Can't Get Over
Conjoined Twins Rollout
How Can Identical Twins — Including the Conjoined Ndiaye Sisters — Be So Different? What the Science Says
GILMORE GIRLS, from left: Lauren Graham, Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' 'Gilmore Girls' Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by George Kraychyk/MGM/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock (10051644ew) Alexis Bledel as Ofglen 'The Handmaid's Tale' TV Show Season 2 - 2018 Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.
Alexis Bledel Exits 'The Handmaid's Tale' Ahead of Fifth Season: 'I Felt I Had to Step Away'