THEN: Lorelai Gilmore was the definition of a “cool mom,” and there was no one better for the role than Graham. With her penchant for junk food, coffee addiction and quick wit, she raised her daughter Rory on her own after finding out that she was pregnant at 16.

NOW: Following a Broadway debut in Guys & Dolls in 2007, Graham continued her streak of playing iconic TV moms when she took on the role of Sarah Braverman in Parenthood from 2010 to 2015. She has also starred in films like Evan Almighty, Because I Said So and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs. Graham also did a stint on Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2017 and is gearing up for a role in the show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in 2020.

Graham is currently in a relationship with her Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause, and has been since 2010!