Grab Your Coffee! A Gilmore Girls Marathon Is Coming to TV on Thanksgiving

Start brewing the coffee and toasting the Pop Tarts now — a 153-hour Gilmore Girls marathon is coming to back to TV!

UPtv is bringing back their annual Thanksgiving Gilmore Girls marathon for yet another year, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans will relive all of their favorite moments from Lorelai and Rory — including that time they ate four Thanksgiving meals — during GilMore the Merrier. During the binge-a-thon, UPtv will air all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls 24 hours a day for 153 straight hours.

GilMore the Merrier is slated to kick off Monday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. ET. The episodes will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 25, at 12 a.m.

And to make the deal even sweeter, Stars Hollows’ own Luke Danes will host the event! Scott Patterson, who played everyone’s favorite flannel-wearing diner owner, will lead viewers through days of trivia, contests and of course, coffee.

Gilmore Girls Netflix

Starring Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls originally premiered back in October 2000 and concluded in May 2007 after seven seasons and 154 episodes.

Since then, fans had been patiently waiting to find out if there’s more to the story of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, and they were treated to a revival, called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, on Netflix in November 2016.

But can fans expect another spinoff series?

“I always said, while we were doing it, that I couldn’t see more episodes in that form. Five years from now do you have A Very Gilmore Christmas?” Graham said in 2017 about the possibility of more Gilmore Girls projects in the future.

“Maybe, but there’s no reason anymore except enjoyment. And, actually, I think there’s far more risk to continue — you run the risk of disappointing people,” she continued.