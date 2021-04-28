Scott Patterson's new I Am All In podcast launches on May 3

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson to Watch and Recap the Entire Series for New Podcast

Scott Patterson is ready to relive his Gilmore Girls days in a major way.

Patterson, 62, is teaming up with iHeartRadio for a brand new podcast titled I Am All In. For this endeavor, he will watch the entirety of Gilmore Girls, consisting of 154 episodes, for the first time ever.

The actor shared his podcast news via Instagram earlier this week.

"I have exciting news for all you Gilmore Girls fans, I have a new podcast called 'I Am All In'! 🚨," he wrote. "Join me as I recap every Gilmore Girls episode and catch up with all your favorites from Stars Hollow."

"This is the time to grab your cell phone and subscribe to my new podcast because the trailer is out NOW!! (Link in bio) And don't forget to follow us at @iamallinpodcast ! First episode airs Monday, May 3rd," he added.

Patterson also released a sneak peek via iHeartRadio's website on Wednesday.

"I got home to my little studio apartment and hit the old recording machine," he recalled. "The first message was my manager saying, 'You got the gig.'"

When asked whether he's Team Jess or Team Logan, he says in the trailer: "Team Logan, with an exclamation point."

Like his costar Lauren Graham, Patterson revealed that he also has a Gilmore Girls clause in his contract. The arrangement ensures that he has availability just in case the beloved series gears up to return again.

Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, focused on single mother Lorelai Gilmore's (Graham) bond with her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel).

Patterson starred as Luke Danes across the show's seven-season run from 2000 to 2007. The Saw star later reprised his role for Netflix's four-episode miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, in 2016.

Around the time that the revival series hit Netflix, Patterson opened up about the possibility of reprising his iconic role again. "I think there's plenty of room for more, and yes, I would love to do more. Absolutely. There's just … you're dealing with Amy and Dan Palladino — the possibilities are endless," he told Glamour in 2016, noting that the season's conclusion is "open-ended" and that "the door is open" for more.