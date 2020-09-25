Gilmore Girls' Adam Brody and Keiko Agena Reunite to Encourage Voting in the Election

The former costars are writing letters to voters in swing states with a nonprofit organization called Vote Forward

Lane and Dave are together again!

On Thursday, former Gilmore Girls costars Keiko Agena (Lane Kim) and Adam Brody (Dave Rygalski) came together on Instagram Live to discuss the ways in which they're getting involved ahead of the November presidential election.

The two are working with the nonprofit organization Vote Forward, with which volunteers send handwritten letters to unregistered and low-propensity voters encouraging them to participate in our democracy.

Agena, 46, has personally written over 900 letters so far. She opened the conversation by asking Brody, 40, how he's been doing since their time on the hit show together.

"How have I been these past 17 years? Pretty wonderful," said Brody, who welcomed his second child earlier this month with wife Leighton Meester. "You know, lately it's been this constant dichotomy of enjoying my life and also freaking out and pulling my hair over the state affairs of the world and our country right now, and kind of trying to do both."

"I feel the same," Agena said. "I feel like there's so much that I have to be really, truly grateful for, and then I flip with stress and worry and concern and care and passion for where we are."

Brody said he was new to letter-writing but recalled his work with the progressive political group Swing Left in the 2016 election.

"For that one I knocked on some doors in Orange County — everything I do has to be TV-related," he said with a laugh. "To my knowledge, only one person recognized me [from The O.C.]."

"That was hard, but I understood that to be the most effective way of turning out and engaging voters, and obviously with the pandemic, that's not doable this year," he continued. "So we're doing this, and I'm brand new to this."

Both agreed that getting involved is not only important, but can be "cathartic" as well.

"It just feels really good, whatever the outcome is and whatever the ultimate benefit is," Brody said. "I just feel like I can breathe easier after, for a minute anyway, when I participate in things like this."

"Besides the cost of postage, this is a very cathartic and low-cost way to have an impact ... if you're looking to get out the vote," he added.

Agena then walked Brody through the process as he wrote his first letter, and the two said they felt optimistic about the country's future.

"I'm incredibly worried, but I'm very optimistic, actually. I'm very optimistic that this is a real turning point," Brody said. "I feel like we can make a lot of progress, fast, if we can organize."

Last but not least, the two took questions from fans and reminisced about their Gilmore Girls experience.

"We were so lucky to have you for whatever amount of time on our show," Agena said. "We knew it when you were there that it was great, and I just wanted to tell you that."

"Thanks for being so sweet to me at the time," Brody said. "You were so lovely. I definitely felt very comfortable and very appreciated. It was nice."