Gilligan's Island's Ginger Looks Incredible at 84 — See New Photos of Actress Tina Louise

Decades after her three-hour tour went awry, Tina Louise, who famously played Ginger on Gilligan’s Island, stepped out in Los Angeles looking as youthful as ever.

Louise, 84, shot to fame as the movie star on Sherwood Schwartz‘s hit sitcom about an island of castaways, which ran from 1964 to 1967. For her outing, she styled her signature red hair straight and wore a long blue dress with white flower print.

In 2016, Louise told Forbes that she still witnesses the impact of the show, decades later.

“I get letters every day at my house,” Louise explained to the outlet. “I appreciate the fact that they love the series. I once had somebody come up to me in a restaurant, She said she was sorry to interrupt, but that her husband was dying of cancer and liked to look at the show every single day. That was very, very important. I respect the fact that people like it so much.”

Louise as Ginger Everett

She continued, “I understand that for myself — when you need diversion, you need diversion. When I was on my bed for two-and-a-quarter months [recovering from a fall], I needed diversion. Fortunately there was the reality show of an election that was really getting heated. I was grateful for that, the books I read and the people that came by.”

Normally, however, Louise does not want to chat about Gilligan’s Island. “I can’t deal with going back,” she told Forbes. “I like now.”

In the years after Gilligan’s Island, Louise did not participate in most television reunions. Her film career included roles in God’s Little Acre, which won her a Golden Globe in 1958, and The Stepford Wives. She shares one daughter Caprice Crane with her late ex-husband Les Crane.

In 2016, the only other living main cast member from the beloved show — Dawn Wells, who played Mary Anne — opened up on Oprah: Where Are They Now? about her crush on the late Russell Johnson, who starred as the professor.

“I think if either one of us had been single or both of us had been single, there would’ve been some chemistry,” Wells, 79, said. “He had the best sense of humor. He was the funniest. And he was a hunk.”