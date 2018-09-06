Fans Raise $40K to Help Actress Dawn Wells (Mary Anne on Gilligan's Island) Pay Medical Bills

Dawn Wells, best known for playing Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island, is in need of financial aid, according to a GoFundMe reportedly created by her friend.

A man by the name of Dugg Kirkpatrick recently launched a fundraiser with a goal of almost $200,000 to help Wells, 79, pay off medical bills.

According to the fundraiser description, Wells has been struggling to make ends meet since the 2008 financial crisis. She allegedly suffered “an unexpected accident that required hospitalization for two months” and needs the funds to “alleviate penalties by the IRS” and cover her hospital costs.

PEOPLE has reached out Wells, her agent and Kirkpatrick for comment.

Dawn Wells as Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan's Island CBS-TV/UA/Gladysya Prod/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Kirkpatrick told TMZ that Wells broke her knee this year and was already recovering from a major surgery where she suffered complications. She reportedly wants to be moved to a smaller assisted living facility that caters specifically to people in the film and TV industry, but she was denied due to her debt.

Kirkpatrick also told the outlet that Wells has no family to support her and has already lost her home. He is reportedly trying to get her moved into the new facility in Glendale, California, sometime this week.

The campaign has raised over $43,000 so far.

According to photos posted on his Twitter account, Kirkpatrick appears to be a hair stylist who has worked with Wells.