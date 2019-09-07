Gillian Anderson Will Play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season 4

Image zoom

Gillian Anderson is getting political for her latest role.

The X-Files alum has just been cast in The Crown season 4 as a young Margaret Thatcher, it was announced early Saturday. Season 4 of the Netflix period drama is already in production.

“I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew of The Crown and to have the opportunity to portray such a complicated and controversial woman,” Anderson said in a statement of her new role. “Thatcher was undoubtedly formidable but I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. pic.twitter.com/OVCO8o2bVk — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) September 7, 2019

British politician Thatcher notoriously served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990, making her the longest-serving British prime minister of the 20th century and the first woman to hold that position. Known as The Iron Lady, she had an uncompromising politics and leadership style that would later become known as Thatcherism, and she was one of the most influential (and polarizing) politicians in history.

Anderson is best known for playing FBI agent Dana Scully on The X-Files, but she also played Lily Bart in The House of Mirth and Stella Gibson on the BBC crime drama The Fall. Most recently she played Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier on Hannibal and Media on American Gods. This isn’t her first Netflix series either: earlier this year, she played sex therapist/matriarch Jean Milburn in Sex Education.

The Crown season 3 will premiere Nov. 17 on Netflix.