Gillian Anderson Is Asking Women to Send Her Their Sexual Fantasies: 'I Want to Know'

Gillian Anderson wants women to tap into their sexual desires.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, the Sex Education star revealed that she's curating a book about women and sex — and she even asked her followers to share their sexual fantasies with her.

"As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex," the actress, 54, said while sitting in a large leather chair. "But so many of us don't talk about it."

Anderson continued, "Our deepest most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us until someone comes along with a key. Well, here is your key."

The X-Files star — clad in a black top, pants, and heels — then talked about the book she's curating.

"A book exploring how women think about sex because sex is about womanhood, motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain," she explained.

"Wherever you come from, whether you're 18 or 80, you sleep with men or women or non-binary individuals or all or no one at all," she continued. "I want to know your most personal desires."

From there, Anderson proposed for her and her followers to "open up this conversation together and create something revelatory."

"I'm launching a major exploration of women and sex — and I want to hear from YOU," Anderson wrote alongside the video. "Help us to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations by writing me a letter starting with, Dear Gillian."

Further explaining the reason for her exploration, Anderson detailed so in a recent piece for The Guardian. She specifically called out Nancy Friday's book My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies.

"Since Sex Education was broadcast, friends and journalists started asking me if women sometimes felt compelled to share their sexual problems or fantasies with me," she wrote. "Well, they don't. Which ultimately is what gave me the idea for a book — a My Secret Garden for the 21st century, so to speak — that would be revelatory and profound, and inclusive across the board."

Anderson is already a published author. She published her first book, A Vision of Fire, in October 2014. Her debut project, which later became a part of her Earthend Saga trilogy, was co-authored with Jeff Rovin.

She later tapped into her interest in female-focused issues, publishing the self-help book WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere in 2017 with Jennifer Nadel.