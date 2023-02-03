Gillian Anderson Is Asking Women to Send Her Their Sexual Fantasies: 'I Want to Know'

"Our deepest most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us until someone comes along with a key," she said while revealing her latest endeavor, curating a book about women and sex

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 01:15 PM
Gillian Anderson
Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Gillian Anderson wants women to tap into their sexual desires.

In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, the Sex Education star revealed that she's curating a book about women and sex — and she even asked her followers to share their sexual fantasies with her.

"As women, we know that sex is about more than just sex," the actress, 54, said while sitting in a large leather chair. "But so many of us don't talk about it."

Anderson continued, "Our deepest most intimate fears and fantasies remain locked away inside of us until someone comes along with a key. Well, here is your key."

The X-Files star — clad in a black top, pants, and heels — then talked about the book she's curating.

"A book exploring how women think about sex because sex is about womanhood, motherhood, infidelity and exploitation, consent and respect, fairness and egalitarianism, love and hate, pleasure and pain," she explained.

"Wherever you come from, whether you're 18 or 80, you sleep with men or women or non-binary individuals or all or no one at all," she continued. "I want to know your most personal desires."

From there, Anderson proposed for her and her followers to "open up this conversation together and create something revelatory."

"I'm launching a major exploration of women and sex — and I want to hear from YOU," Anderson wrote alongside the video. "Help us to create a revolutionary book for now and for future generations by writing me a letter starting with, Dear Gillian."

RELATED VIDEO: Gillian Anderson Ditches 'Uncomfortable' Bras: 'Don't Care If My Breasts Reach My Belly Button'

Further explaining the reason for her exploration, Anderson detailed so in a recent piece for The Guardian. She specifically called out Nancy Friday's book My Secret Garden: Women's Sexual Fantasies.

"Since Sex Education was broadcast, friends and journalists started asking me if women sometimes felt compelled to share their sexual problems or fantasies with me," she wrote. "Well, they don't. Which ultimately is what gave me the idea for a book — a My Secret Garden for the 21st century, so to speak — that would be revelatory and profound, and inclusive across the board."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Anderson is already a published author. She published her first book, A Vision of Fire, in October 2014. Her debut project, which later became a part of her Earthend Saga trilogy, was co-authored with Jeff Rovin.

She later tapped into her interest in female-focused issues, publishing the self-help book WE: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere in 2017 with Jennifer Nadel.

Related Articles
The new memoir from V (formerly Eve Ensler), creator of The Vagina Monologues _ Reckoning (January 31)
V (Formerly Eve Ensler) Processes Her Collected Pain and Horrors Witnessed in New Book 'Reckoning'
Pamela, A Love Story. Pamela Anderson in Pamela, A Love Story. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Pamela Anderson Has 'No Desire' to Watch 'Pam & Tommy' : 'Really Gives Me Nightmares'
Pamela Anderson visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios
Pamela Anderson Says She Gained 25 Lbs. While Writing Her Memoir: 'My Puffy Suit of Armor'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Remains Supportive of Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Their Kids: 'I'm Always Here'
Pamela Anderson rollout
Pamela Anderson Says Relationship with Tommy Lee May Have Been 'Only Time I Was Ever Truly in Love'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King Vows to Try Different Kinds of Relationships in 2023: 'I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To'
chelsea banning
New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing
Emma Corrin at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Corrin Asks for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories: 'Do We Need to Make It Specific?'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
'Bachelor in Paradise' : 1 Woman Rejects a Rose During the Final Season 8 Rose Ceremony
Candace Bushnell attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City.
Candace Bushnell Talks Menopause, Sex and Women 'Who Never Want to See a Penis Again'
Kids Gift Guide
The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2023, According to Savvy Tastemakers
Madonna
Madonna Goes Topless in Gold Corset on Her Instagram Story: 'Went from Candy to Money'
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage); Michaela Coel attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images
Michaela Coel Recalls 'Slightly Insane' Experience of Beyoncé Sending Her Flowers: It 'Meant a Lot'
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna poses backstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)
Cardi B Pushes Back at Madonna Over 'Sex' Book Anniversary Jab: 'Icons Really Become Disappointments'
jane epstein
Jane Epstein, Sexually Abused by Her Brother as a Child, Is Voice for Other Survivors of Sibling Sexual Abuse
Melanie Rose in Netflix's 'How To Build A Sex Room'
'How to Build a Sex Room' Host Melanie Rose on Destigmatizing Intimate Spaces: 'I Don't Faze Easily'