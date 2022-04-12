Saget and Anderson both died in January, and Gottfried’s death was announced on Tuesday

Gilbert Gottfried Posted 'Sad' Photo of Him with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson Months Before Death

Gilbert Gottfried paid tribute to fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson just three months before his death.

"This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed," Gottfried captioned a photo of himself with the Full House star and the Life with Louie creator, who both died in January, on Twitter.

Gottfried, a celebrated actor and comedian known for voicing Iago in the 1992 Disney classic Aladdin, died on Tuesday, his family announced on his official Twitter account. He was 67 years old.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children," the family wrote.

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family," they added.

Gottfried's longtime friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told PEOPLE in an official statement, "Beloved and iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at 2:35 p.m. ET on April 12, 2022, from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II."

Gottfriend's death marks yet another major loss in the entertainment industry this year.

The entertainment world was shocked after Saget, a longtime friend of Gottfried, unexpectedly died in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, earlier this year. He was 65 years old.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," a statement from his family read in part.