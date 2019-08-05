Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Reportedly Spotted on Date in N.Y.C.

Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette may be over, but the plot twists certainly aren’t.

Last month, social media was abuzz after Brown’s runner-up Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid started following each other on Instagram — and now, it appears they might have had their very first date in New York City.

On Sunday, a photo surfaced on Twitter, apparently of the two on a date at Soho House in Brooklyn. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day.

Reps for Cameron, 26, and Hadid, 24, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Speculated photo of Tyler Cameron with Gigi Hadid vs. IG story of Tyler posted by his friend Matt = SAME OUTFIT. 😳#TheBachelorette #TylerC #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/nj8bJfAt9u — Gillian (@bygillianclaire) August 5, 2019

Image zoom Ed Herrera/Walt Disney Television/Getty; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Two days earlier, Cameron, 24, was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings in the morning. A source told E! News that Cameron spent the night with Brown.

“Tyler got to Hannah’s place around 9 p.m. and they stayed in,” the source told the outlet. “He spent the night with her and left this morning after 10 a.m. She walked him out to his car and they hugged and kissed. He had an overnight bag and they looked very happy together.”

On the season finale of the show last week, Brown, 24, got engaged to her final pick Jed Wyatt — only to break things off five weeks later when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he went on the show. During the After the Final Rose conclusion to the season on Tuesday, she boldly asked Cameron out, much to fans’ delight.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ ABC

Reflecting on her journey on Wednesday, she gave fans on update on where things stands with Cameron.

“And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited,” she captioned an Instagram. “I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. Roll tide.”

Brown also told PEOPLE that Cameron “will always have a place in my heart, no matter what our relationship looks like.”

“The feelings I developed for him were real and they don’t shut off instantly,” she admitted. “And it’s hard to say [yet] what the future holds with him, or anyone else.”

When it comes to potentially reconciling in the future, Cameron and Brown are on the same page — to take it day by day.

“I cherish Hannah and value her and our friendship so much, but I don’t think it’s healthy for us to jump into anything right away,” he told PEOPLE. “I think we need to be friends and see where life takes us. Whatever happens, happens.”

“I will always love and care for that girl,” he added. “And I will always be her biggest fan and biggest supporter.”

Hadid’s last relationship was with musician Zayn Malik; they dated on and off from November 2015 to January 2019.