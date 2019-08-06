Date No. 2? Gigi Hadid and The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron Go Bowling with Friends

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron‘s rumored romance doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

On Monday night, the two were spotted at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, PEOPLE can confirm. According to a source, the supermodel, 24, and The Bachelorette runner-up, 26, enjoyed a few hours of bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with some friends, followed by an hour of karaoke.

The group, made up of approximately eight guests, enjoyed some bar bites, including barbecue wings, beef sliders and fries, and stayed from about 6-9 p.m.

Hadid was photographed leaving the venue in blue biker shorts, a long-sleeved shirt and sneakers.

The outing comes after a photo surfaced on Twitter of Hadid and Cameron together at Soho House in Brooklyn on Sunday. While the photo was taken from behind, obscuring their faces, the man in the photo is wearing the same shirt Cameron was wearing in other social media posts from the same day. (Reps for both did not respond to PEOPLE’ request for comment.)

Speaking to PEOPLE on Monday, Hannah Brown — who asked Cameron out during the Bachelorette finale last week after ending her engagement to winner Jed Wyatt — said she’s “not really sure where things stand with [Cameron] right now.”

Brown, 24, added that for now, she has no expectations when it comes to a relationship with Cameron.

“We both have things that are going on in our lives right now separately,” she said. “I’m keeping my options open.”

Last Friday, just two days before his first date with Hadid, Cameron was photographed leaving Brown’s Los Angeles lodgings in the morning. A source told E! News they spent the night together.

“I thought it went great. I think he did, too,” Brown told PEOPLE of their time together. “We had a great time. We talked everything out. It felt very normal.”

But Brown clarified that “dating is too strong of a word” for her current situation with Cameron.

“I am a single woman,” she said. “And I’m still focusing on my future and what is next.”

“The feelings I have for Tyler didn’t go away,” she added. “There is a lot to figure out. But I’m not rushing back into a relationship.”