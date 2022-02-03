Gigi Hadid 'Would Scale the Staircase' as a Teen to Avoid RHOBH Cameras When Mom Yolanda Was Filming

Gigi Hadid recalled a time in her life when she'd do anything to avoid television cameras in her own home.

In a conversation with InStyle, Hadid, 26, recalled exactly when her childhood changed, and how she felt about her family's newfound fame.

"My mom wasn't on TV until I was a senior in high school, so I was just on my way out of the house. But it was weird for me. I would come home from school and there would be production trucks outside," Hadid said of the change when her mom Yolanda Hadid joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on season 3 in 2012.

"I would scale the staircase to my room so I wouldn't have to go say hi to my mom in the kitchen," the model added.

Though production teams and generally being in the spotlight became part of her life, Hadid fondly remembers many other parts of life before fame. "When I think of my childhood, I think of the crazy, ecstatic volleyball player," she said. "I was that loud voice. I loved sports, I loved being on a team, I loved school and my friends. That's what comes naturally to me."

Things shifted quickly when her mom was cast on the Bravo series. "But when people first started to get to know me, it was like, 'Oh, her mom was [Yolanda Hadid] on [The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills]. That is her life.' But that wasn't my life or a part of my growing up."

Hadid has her own career which first started when was modeling in childhood. Now as an adult — and a mother to baby Khai whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik — Hadid says she is selective about what she takes on professionally.